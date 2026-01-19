Directing Design, Inc. Drives Revenue Growth for Builders & Contractors with Digital Marketing and AI-Powered Solutions
Using a 'Three Pillar' approach to company growth, Directing Design, Inc. helps construction businesses reach new revenue levels.
Directing Design, Inc. goes beyond traditional design services, focusing on the tools and technology that matter most for today’s competitive market. Their Three Pillar Approach includes:
Lead Generation: Utilizing advanced digital marketing and AI tools to attract high-quality leads and fill the sales pipeline.
Speed to Lead & Custom Nurturing: Harnessing automation and AI-driven systems to respond instantly to new leads and deliver personalized nurturing that converts prospects into loyal customers.
Brand Reputation: Building a powerful online presence and managing digital reputation to ensure clients stand out and earn trust in the marketplace.
“Companies are often able to reach great heights of revenue without sales and marketing systems in place,” says Michael Hutchinson, Managing Partner. “But you should see the difference when they have a cohesive digital strategy powered by AI. The transformation is remarkable.”
Tony Lael, Managing Partner, adds, “Adopting the three pillars of growth—especially with today’s digital and AI capabilities—will skyrocket your revenue potential. We help our clients implement proven systems that deliver measurable results.”
Hutchinson further emphasizes the importance of data-driven decision-making: “And let’s not forget the data. It shows where a company has been, what has worked and what has not, and where they need to go to reach the next level.”
Comprehensive Services for the Building Industry
As detailed on directingdesign.com, Directing Design, Inc. offers a full suite of services tailored to the unique needs of builders, contractors, and HBAs, including:
Digital marketing strategy and execution
AI-powered lead generation and automation
Website design and development
Branding and logo creation
Social media management
Reputation management and online reviews
Custom nurturing campaigns and CRM integration
Marketing analytics and reporting
With a unique blend of digital marketing expertise, AI technology, and business growth experience, Hutchinson and Lael have positioned Directing Design, Inc. as the go-to partner for builders, contractors, and HBAs looking to scale their businesses in the digital age.
About Directing Design, Inc.
Directing Design, Inc. is a digital marketing and AI consultancy specializing in the building industry. With over 25 years of experience, the company helps builders, contractors, and Home Builder Associations achieve breakthrough results through a proven Three Pillar Approach: lead generation, speed-to-lead, and brand reputation.

