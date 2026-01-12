DME Services Solutions GPTW

DME Service Solutions Named a Great Place to Work®

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DME Service Solutions , a leading provider of healthcare outsourcing and business process outsourcing solutions, has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025 in both the United States and the Philippines. This recognition is based on comprehensive employee feedback, gathered through an independent survey that evaluates trust in leadership, workplace culture, collaboration, and opportunities for growth.The certification reflects DME’s ongoing commitment to building a strong, people-centered culture across its on-site and distributed teams. In a fast-paced, high-compliance industry like healthcare outsourcing, the company continues to prioritize clarity, inclusion, and alignment, ensuring employees feel valued, supported, and connected to the mission.“Our teams are the foundation of everything we do,” said Rich Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of DME Service Solutions. “We operate in high-compliance, high-pressure environments and it’s our people who make it sustainable. This recognition isn’t just about culture. It’s about building the kind of organization that clients can depend on, because it takes care of its people first.”DME’s investment in employee experience continues to drive operational strength, reflected in high retention, scalable delivery, and trusted long-term partnerships. With more than 1,000 employees across the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines, DME supports healthcare organizations with secure, high-performance business process outsourcing services across revenue cycle, clinical support, and patient operations.

