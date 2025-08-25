DME Awarded Bronze in 2025 International Business Awards® for Company of the Year

Stevie Awards, DME Service Solutions

Recognition marks a milestone year for DME’s global healthcare support operations.

This recognition reflects the discipline we've built into how we grow: measurable, aligned with client outcomes, and grounded in trust.” — Richard Lee

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DME Service Solutions was named the winner of a Bronze StevieAward in The 22nd Annual International Business AwardsThe International Business Awards are among the world’s most prestigious business honors, known for their global reach and rigorous evaluation process. The 2025 program received over 3,800 nominations from organizations across 78 countries and territories, with winners including IBM, Lenovo, and DDB Group.DME Service Solutions won in the Medium-size category for Company of the Year - Business or Professional Services.The recognition highlights a year of meaningful momentum for DME, marked by measurable improvements in productivity, team growth, and operational impact across its healthcare client base. The company was also noted for its strong compliance posture and global people-first culture, with certifications spanning security, privacy, and trust.“This recognition reflects the discipline we've built into how we grow: measurable, aligned with client outcomes, and grounded in trust,” said Richard Lee, DME Service Solutions CEO and Co-Founder, “It's not about size or scale alone. It's about doing meaningful work that holds up across every part of the business, from delivery to compliance to culture.”Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process in May - July.“The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition and look forward to honoring them on stage in Lisbon on 10 October.”Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA About DME Service SolutionsDME Service Solutions is a U.S.-led healthcare outsourcing company delivering specialized support across clinical services, revenue cycle management, customer engagement, and back-office operations. With more than 1,000 team members across the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines, DME partners with healthcare organizations to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and scale with confidence.Our teams embed directly into existing workflows, helping clients maintain compliance, manage volume, and deliver consistent results. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, we combine people-first culture with a strong security foundation, holding certifications that include SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HITRUST r2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR.At our core, we’re driven by a single mission: To make a meaningful impact in every life we touch About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

