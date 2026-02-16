DME Service Solutions to Attend HIMSS and Medtrade 2026

DME Service Solutions

Company strengthens industry engagement across health IT and home medical equipment communities

These events are important listening posts for us. They allow us to stay grounded in the realities healthcare organizations are navigating and to engage in conversations around operational resilience.” — Ryan Holbrook, President

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DME Service Solutions , a U.S.-led healthcare outsourcing company, announced today that it will attend both HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2026 and Medtrade 2026, continuing its commitment to staying closely aligned with the evolving needs of healthcare providers across technology-enabled care and home medical equipment.The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition will take place March 9–12, 2026, at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event convenes healthcare leaders, technology innovators, and clinical stakeholders focused on digital transformation, interoperability, cybersecurity, and operational performance across healthcare systems.Medtrade 2026 will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, with the conference running March 2–4, 2026, and the expo open March 3–4, 2026. The event brings together providers and partners across the home medical equipment (HME) ecosystem to address challenges related to reimbursement, patient access, compliance, and operational efficiency.“Industry events like HIMSS and Medtrade are important listening posts for us,” said Ryan Holbrook, President of DME Service Solutions. “They allow us to stay grounded in the realities healthcare organizations are navigating and to engage in meaningful conversations around operational resilience, scalability, and trust.”During both events, DME Service Solutions plans to connect with healthcare leaders, attend educational sessions, and participate in discussions centered on secure operations, workforce alignment, and long-term sustainability in regulated healthcare environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.