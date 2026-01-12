Big Muddy Bar Association plans 2026 meetings

The Big Muddy Bar Association will again be hosting luncheons and providing CLE opportunities for its members in the South Central Judicial District. Members have the opportunity to earn 5.0 continuing legal education credits over the course of the year.

Board members 2026 are: Katie Winbauer, President; Eric Olson, Vice-President; Steven Nelson, Secretary/Treasurer; and Quinn Askew, Officer at Large.

Membership dues of $100 can be paid at a meeting or mailed to the Secretary/Treasurer. Temporary law clerks’ dues are complimentary. For more information on joining or to request a Dues Form, please contact bigmuddybar@outlook.com.

Meeting dates in 2026 are as follows:

January 22, 2026

February 26, 2026

March 26, 2026

April 23, 2026

May 28, 2026

June 25, 2026

July 23, 2026

August 27, 2026

September 24, 2026

October 22, 2026