Condition of the Judiciary Message January 14

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the House Chambers, Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court will address a joint convention of the General Assembly on the Condition of the Judiciary.

Iowa PBS will provide a Condition of the Judiciary livestream from the Iowa statehouse at https://www.iowapbs.org/shows/iowapress/condition-state/special/13638/2026-condition-judiciary and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjTeQz2ovcI

Members of the news media may obtain advance copies of the speech at 8:30 a.m. January 14 in the supreme court courtroom at the Iowa State Capitol or by email by contacting Iowa Judicial Branch Public Information Specialist Abhash Shrestha at abhash.shrestha@iowacourts.gov. The speech will be posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website www.iowacourts.gov at 10:45 a.m.

