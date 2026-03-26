Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Fairfield April 21

On Tuesday, April 21, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Fairfield, Iowa. The proceedings will take place in the Fairfield High School auditorium, 605 E. Broadway Avenue. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

State of Iowa v. Kevin Charles Lind, consolidated case numbers 25–0819 and 25-0821 from Polk County District Court.

Case summary: This appeal explores whether the Iowa Code section 710A.1(4)(b) definition of human trafficking—which includes “attempting to purchase” commercial sexual services from a “person engaged in human trafficking”—is met when a defendant attempts to purchase commercial sex from another person who the defendant believes and intends will accept money in exchange for finding and providing a minor for sex.

Attorney briefs for the case are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/25-0819 and https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/25-0821.

A public reception with the supreme court justices sponsored by the Jefferson County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still cameras, video cameras, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.

For more information about Iowa Supreme Court off-site oral argument community visits (Court on the Road), go to https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/court-on-the-road.