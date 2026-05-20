Judge Odekirk Named Chief Judge of First Judicial District

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen has appointed District Court Judge David P. Odekirk as Chief Judge of the First Judicial District of Iowa. Judge Odekirk succeeds Chief Judge Kellyann Lekar who will retire July 8, 2026. Judge Odekirk will begin serving as chief judge July 9, 2026.

“Judge Odekirk is a very thoughtful and committed member of our profession who has shown strong leadership and consensus building skills while serving on the bench,” Chief Justice Christensen said. “He has all the qualities required of an excellent chief judge. He provides wise counsel and good governance as assistant chief judge, he is an engaged and thoughtful business specialty court judge, and he proved his commitment to the law and the bench while serving as Iowa Judges Association President.

Judge Odekirk was appointed to the district court bench in 2014, and the Iowa Supreme Court selected him as an Iowa Business Specialty Court judge in 2023. Prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Odekirk practiced in Waterloo, Iowa, for more than 20 years in the areas of civil litigation and trial work involving a wide variety of civil matters. He received his bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Iowa in 1989 and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1993. In addition to his law practice, Judge Odekirk was active in his community serving on various state and local boards. He is currently the immediate past President and member of the Iowa Judge’s Association as well as a member of the Black Hawk County Bar Association, Iowa State Bar Association, and American Bar Association.

“It is an honor to have been selected as the next Chief Judge of the First Judicial District,” Judge Odekirk said. “I would like to thank Chief Justice Christensen and the justices of the Iowa Supreme Court for their confidence in this appointment. Chief Judge Kellyann Lekar has set a high standard as chief in our district, and I want to thank her for her many years of service in our district. I would also like to thank my outstanding colleagues and hardworking judicial branch employees in the First Judicial District for their dedication to providing access to justice. I look forward to the continued privilege of working with them to fulfill the mission of the Iowa Judicial Branch in Northeast Iowa.”

As chief judge, Judge Odekirk will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the district, supervise the administrative and judicial business in the district, set the times and places of holding court, designate presiding judges, and serve on the Judicial Council, which advises the supreme court on administrative matters affecting the trial courts. In addition, he will continue to preside over cases.

The First Judicial District comprises 11 counties: Allamakee, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, and Winneshiek. The district has 14 district court judges, 10 district associate court judges, 2 senior judges, 17 part-time magistrates, 27 juvenile court officers, and 121 employees with an operating budget for the current fiscal year of approximately $20 million. More than 81,000 cases were initiated or reopened in the First Judicial District in 2025.