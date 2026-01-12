Prep work begins next week for Memorial Highway project in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. — Northern Improvement Company is scheduled to begin prep work for phase two of the Mandan Memorial Highway project Tuesday, January 20.

This work includes removing small trees and bushes along the north side of Third Street Southeast between Riverwood Avenue and just past 18th Avenue Southeast.

There will be no traffic impact at this time. All work will be completed in the right of way.

Phase two of this reconstruction project is expected to begin in the spring and will be completed over the next two years.

Work in 2026 will be from Main Street to Riverwood Avenue Southeast and 2027 will be from Riverwood Avenue Southeast to 32nd Avenue Southeast.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely and stay alert in work zones.

For project updates and more information visit www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy.