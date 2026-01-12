Aurex Acquires Alpha 2, Expanding Advanced Encryption and Cybersecurity Capabilities in Support of National Security Space Systems

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurex, a leading provider of mission-critical engineering, manufacturing, and technology solutions for national defense and space systems, today announced the acquisition of Alpha 2, a preeminent provider of advanced encryption, cybersecurity, and cryptographic engineering services supporting space, defense and intelligence community customers across the U.S. government landscape. The transaction closed on December 31, 2025.The acquisition of Alpha 2 represents a strategic expansion of Aurex’s capabilities at a time when the global security environment continues to grow more complex and contested. As geopolitical tensions increase and space becomes an increasingly vital domain for national defense, the need for resilient, secure, and trusted communications and cryptographic systems has never been greater.Founded on deep technical expertise in high-grade encryption and secure communications, Alpha 2 has emerged as a peerless expert in cryptography, delivering highly specialized engineering solutions to space, defense and intelligence community customers. The company supports some of the nation’s most sensitive and mission-critical space systems, offering a unique and rapidly growing capability set that aligns directly with Aurex’s mission-focused platform.“Bringing Alpha 2’s highly experienced team and specialized capabilities into the Aurex platform meaningfully expands our ability to deliver trusted, secure communications and cryptographic engineering solutions,” said Warren Kohm, CEO of Aurex. “As threats to our nation become more sophisticated, mission assurance depends on technologies that are resilient, agile, and purpose-built for the most sensitive national security environments. Alpha 2 strengthens our platform and positions Aurex to more broadly support critical space missions with even greater depth and capabilities.”Alpha 2’s engineers and cybersecurity professionals will join Aurex with a shared commitment to technical excellence, mission assurance, and customer trust. The combination enhances Aurex’s ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions across secure communications, encryption, and space-based national security systems.“Alpha 2 was built to deliver highly specialized cryptographic engineering solutions to support the nation’s most critical space missions,” said Jason Nizialek, Founder of Alpha 2. “Partnering with Aurex and Godspeed Capital provides our team with the scale, resources, and strategic alignment to accelerate our growth while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our government customers.”The acquisition was completed with the backing of Godspeed Capital, a private equity firm focused on building high-quality businesses that support government, defense, and national security missions. Godspeed Capital partners with management teams to invest in differentiated capabilities, operational scale, and long-term growth across critical sectors of the defense and government services ecosystem.“We are thrilled to welcome Alpha 2 to the Aurex platform,” said Cam Terry, Partner at Godspeed Capital. “The company’s highly differentiated expertise directly complements Aurex’s mission-critical focus and commitment to addressing and solving critical challenges for our space and national security customers. Together, we look forward to accelerating investment across the platform and supporting Alpha 2 as it enters an exciting new phase of growth.”The acquisition of Alpha 2 marks another milestone in Aurex’s strategy to build a diversified, mission-aligned portfolio of companies delivering advanced capabilities across defense, space, and national security domains.About AurexAurex is a mission-focused space and missile defense technology and solutions provider of sophisticated launch engineering counter-hypersonic missile defense, mission-critical space communication, modeling and simulation, and precision machining. Aurex partners with customers across the commercial and federal space, missile defense, and intelligence community markets to deliver secure, resilient, and innovative capabilities in support of our nation’s most critical space and missile defense requirements.About Alpha 2Alpha 2 Inc., headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, is a specialized provider of cryptographic engineering, cybersecurity, and engineering solutions in support of national security space systems. Founded in 2013, the Company is recognized as a leader in space systems encryption engineering and secure communications for the IC and DoW customers.About Godspeed CapitalGodspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant resources to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.