Announcement of Aurex’s $8M Heavy Demonstrator Mission

Firefly Launch Vehicle carrying the Aurex MDA Heavy Demonstrator payload.

Aurex wins a major contract from the Missile Defense Agency to lead a record-breaking, next-generation ICBM-class target mission from concept to flight.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurex has been selected by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Director for Test, Targets Program to lead the rapid concept development, integration, and flight of a next-generation Intercontinental Ballistic Missile class target mission demonstrator. This ambitious program is set to achieve the fastest concept-to-flight timeline in MDA history, underscoring Aurex’s reputation for innovation and technical excellence.Under this contract, Aurex will spearhead critical mission planning activities, including advanced trajectory design, comprehensive range safety analysis, and precise signature predictions for all mission objects. In addition to developing and producing all primary target objects, Aurex will flight test its Sensor Package for Optical Characterization and Ballistic Observation of Targets (SPOCBOT) fly-along sensor package. SPOCBOT is an advanced off-board multi-sensor viewing vehicle, with low RF/IR signature features, designed to provide real-time optical mission data and enhanced testing fidelity.The mission demonstrator will be integrated onto a Firefly Alpha launch vehicle, with launch operations scheduled within the next calendar year. This project exemplifies the MDA’s commitment to “Go Fast, Think Big,” and highlights Aurex’s ability to deliver complex solutions on accelerated timelines.“We are honored to partner with MDA on this transformative mission,” said Warren Kohm, Aurex CEO. “Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in missile defense technology, and this program is a testament to our commitment to rapid innovation and mission success.”Aurex’s selection for this initiative reinforces its position as a trusted leader in advanced defense solutions, supporting the nation’s security and technological superiority.About AurexAurex is a mission-focused aerospace and defense company building the next frontier of deterrence. From hypersonic systems and missile defense to hardened networks and orbital systems, we design, test, and deliver platforms that turn unproven ideas into battlefield-ready capabilities. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aurex has offices across the United States and serves customers in defense, space, and national security. For more information about Aurex, visit aurexdefense.com.About Godspeed CapitalGodspeed Capital is a lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at godspeed.com.

