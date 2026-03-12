Aurex Announces 65,000 Square Feet of Ready-Now Manufacturing Capacity to Accelerate U.S. Defense Production

Huntsville and Denver sites are available immediately for classified programs, prototyping, manufacturing, systems integration and scaled defense production.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurex today announced that 65,000 square feet of secure, multi-use manufacturing capacity is immediately available in Huntsville, Alabama, and Denver, Colorado to support urgent U.S. defense and national security requirements. Built and dedicated in 2025, Aurex’s facilities are designed to accelerate classified programs, rapid prototyping, precision manufacturing, systems integration, and scaled production across high-priority national security missions, including missile defense, space, communications, and counter-UAS.As the U.S. moves to replenish munitions, accelerate defense manufacturing, and remove bottlenecks across the industrial base, prime contractors cannot surge alone. Production moves only as fast as the supplier base behind propulsion, electronics, structures, machining, integration, testing, casings, sub-systems, and other specialized manufacturing.The Huntsville and Denver facilities are positioned to support current and emerging requirements across SHIELD, NOBLE, and MSIC COMET, as well as future requirements from NASA, the Department of War, the Missile Defense Agency, and other government and industry partners. Building on existing work across missile defense, hypersonics, secure communications, and flight hardware, Aurex is prepared to tailor this capacity to a broad range of defense multi-use manufacturing and prototyping needs, including munitions reload and restocking support, missile-related prototype and build activity, communications systems prototyping, machining, casings, hardware production, integration, and other specialized work that often determines whether priority programs move on schedule or stall in the supply chain.“We built ahead of demand because the U.S. cannot wait for critical manufacturing capacity to appear after requirements become urgent,” said Warren Kohm, Chief Executive Officer of Aurex. “This is not future capacity. Aurex is ready now. Our Huntsville and Denver facilities are built, secure and ready to be put to work immediately on the prototyping, manufacturing, and integration efforts that support our warfighters and strengthen our country’s defenses.”“North Alabama has long been on the front lines of America’s national security mission,” said U.S. Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.). “Expanding secure manufacturing in Huntsville strengthens the defense industrial base and ensures we can move quickly to field the technologies that protect our warfighters and deter our adversaries. This expansion and the additional capacity it brings will help address urgent national security need.”With secure infrastructure in two strategic locations, Aurex offers real manufacturing capacity that can move quickly without sacrificing security, precision, or mission performance. The company’s facilities expand domestic capacity for the work that often determines whether programs move forward or stall inside the supply chain.About AurexAurex, backed by Godspeed Capital, is a mission-focused aerospace and defense company building the next frontier of deterrence. From hypersonic systems and missile defense to hardened networks and orbital systems, we design, test, and deliver platforms that turn unproven ideas into battlefield-ready capabilities. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aurex has offices across the United States and serves customers in defense, space, and national security. For more information about Aurex, visit aurexdefense.com.About Godspeed CapitalGodspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at godspeed.com.

