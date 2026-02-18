Successful Launch of Aurex's 'Blast' Mission at Wallops Island

Aurex completed its inaugural SPOCBOT launch with Rocket Lab at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, advancing hypersonic and missile defense capabilities.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurex is proud to have completed the inaugural launch of its fly-along sensor package (e.g. Sensor Package for Optical Characterization and Ballistic Observation of Targets (SPOCBOT)) November 18, 2025, on Rocket Lab’s rocket at the NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Rocket Lab successfully launched this suborbital mission with its Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron launch vehicle for the Defense Innovation Unit and Missile Defense Agency - advancing national interests in safeguarding the homeland through the testing of advanced technologies for missile defense.Aurex’s SPOCBOT, is a small-scale fly along sensor package that is ejected from the target vehicle and captures phenomenology data in flight. This technology will greatly increase our ability to gather in flight phenomenology for future missile defense target missions.“SPOCBOT and related flight hardware that will be going up on future missions are critical for Aurex and will continue to be important as we help our customers expand hypersonic technology readiness for the nation.” -Warren Kohm - Chief Executive OfficerAbout AurexAurex is a mission-focused aerospace and defense company building the next frontier of deterrence. From hypersonic systems and missile defense to hardened networks and orbital systems, we design, test, and deliver platforms that turn unproven ideas into battlefield-ready capabilities. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aurex has offices across the United States and serves customers in defense, space, and national security. For more information about Aurex, visit aurexdefense.com.

