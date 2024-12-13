3rd Decade Honored with AFCPE's 2024 Outstanding Educational Program of the Year Award

3rd Decade is a nonprofit serving adults 18-34 with free financial mentoring and education. 3rd Decade CEO Joe’Mar Hooper and Founder and Board Chair Bob Swift accept the AFCPE Outstanding Educational Program of the Year Award.

Through our program, we’re not just educating; we’re empowering young adults to take control of their financial futures and make informed, confident decisions that lead to long-term success.” — Bob Swift, Board Chair and 3rd Decade Founder

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3rd Decade is proud to announce that it has been named the recipient of the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education® (AFCPE) 2024 Outstanding Educational Program of the Year Award. This prestigious recognition highlights 3rd Decade’s innovative approach to providing free, virtual financial education and pro-bono financial mentoring to low- and moderate-income young adults, ages 18-35.

The award underscores 3rd Decade’s commitment to empowering young people, particularly women and underrepresented communities, with the financial tools and knowledge they need to navigate life’s challenges and build stable, prosperous futures.

“On behalf of our team at 3rd Decade, I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from AFCPE,” said Joe’Mar Hooper, CEO of 3rd Decade. “This award affirms the impact of our mission and the dedication of our staff, volunteer mentors, and supporters. Together, we are creating meaningful change in the lives of young adults across the country.”

As young adults face mounting financial pressures, including student loan debt, rising living expenses, and persistent gaps in financial literacy, 3rd Decade’s program provides critical resources and support. The organization combines 10 hours of financial education with two years of personalized mentoring, creating a roadmap to financial stability for participants.

“At 3rd Decade, we know the challenges young people face in managing their finances can feel overwhelming,” said Bob Swift, Founder and Board Chair of 3rd Decade. “Through our program, we’re not just educating; we’re empowering young adults to take control of their financial futures and make informed, confident decisions that lead to long-term success.”

This recognition from AFCPE further validates 3rd Decade’s efforts to make financial education accessible, impactful, and inclusive. As the organization continues to expand its reach, it remains steadfast in its mission to change financial futures forever.

For more information about benefiting from free financial mentoring and education at 3rd Decade or to learn how you can support its programs, visit www.3rdDecade.org.

About 3rd Decade:

Founded in 2016, 3rd Decade's mission is to change financial futures forever, starting today by providing accessible financial education and mentoring and building financially confident individuals around the country. The 501(c)(3) organization’s free virtual 2-year program serves young adults, ages 18-35, providing them with financial knowledge, personalized financial plans, and one-on-one mentoring to help them make simple changes in their behaviors, build healthy habits, and set goals, leading to financial confidence and a secure financial future. To learn more, please visit www.3rdDecade.org.

3rd Decade is AFCPE's 2024 Outstanding Educational Program

