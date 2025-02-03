3rd Decade Achieves National Accreditation for Strategic Volunteer Engagement, Recognizing Exemplary Volunteer Practices

3rd Decade is a nonprofit serving adults 18-34 with free financial mentoring and education. 3rd Decade is a nationally accredited Service Enterprise by the Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement (AL!VE)

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3rd Decade is proud to announce its national accreditation as a Service Enterprise by the Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement (AL!VE). This distinguished certification recognizes organizations that strategically leverage volunteer engagement to enhance their impact and sustainability.

The accreditation process involved a comprehensive evaluation of 3rd Decade’s volunteer engagement practices, alongside over 30 hours of intensive training and coaching. This milestone affirms the organization’s commitment to integrating volunteerism as a core strategy in fulfilling its mission of free financial education and mentorship for young adults nationwide.

“Our volunteer mentors bring diverse professional expertise, mentorship, and lived experiences that amplify our ability to create lasting financial change,” said Nicole Del Percio, Chief Operating Officer at 3rd Decade. “Achieving the Service Enterprise certification has transformed our organization by elevating the strategic value of volunteer engagement. We've shifted from simply managing and training volunteers to enhancing our capacity, efficiency, and impact, allowing us to create a more sustainable and collaborative approach to community service.”

Service Enterprise is a nationally recognized accreditation facilitated through a partnership among AL!VE, Points of Light, and training and implementation partners across the country. 3rd Decade is grateful for the support of the ASU Lodestar Center for Philanthropy & Nonprofit Innovation in guiding the organization through this process.

“Practicing strategic volunteer engagement at every level is transformative in how our organization connects with and empowers our volunteers,” said Megan Stiles (AFC®, CVA®, MQFP®, PFPS™), Director of Mentor & Volunteer Engagement at 3rd Decade. “By aligning their skills and passions with our mission, we've not only deepened their sense of purpose but also amplified our impact. Initiatives like streamlined onboarding, skills-based opportunities, and recognizing volunteers as integral contributors to our strategy have created a culture of collaboration and innovation. This path ensures every volunteer feels valued, and their contributions directly support our long-term goals.”

3rd Decade’s volunteer mentors play a crucial role in personalizing the participant experience, fostering stronger community connections, and advocating for financial education. Their dedication and expertise help extend the organization’s reach and impact, ensuring more young adults gain the knowledge and tools needed for lifelong financial success.

For more information about volunteer opportunities with 3rd Decade, visit https://3rddecade.org/financial-literacy-volunteers/.

About 3rd Decade

Founded in 2016, 3rd Decade's mission is to change financial futures forever, starting today by providing accessible financial education and mentoring and building financially confident individuals around the country. The 501(c)(3) organization’s free virtual 2-year program serves young adults, ages 18-35, providing them with financial knowledge, personalized financial plans, and one-on-one mentoring to help them make simple changes in their behaviors, build healthy habits, and set goals, leading to financial confidence and a secure financial future. To learn more, please visit www.3rdDecade.org.

