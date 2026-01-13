Recum Debuts World’s First Eco-Friendly Table Tennis Balls Made from Recycled Plastic

South Korean innovator Recum introduces ITTF-standard table tennis balls made from PCR-ABS recycled plastic, leading sports sustainability.

Our brand, FitU, signifies our commitment to tailoring sustainability to the needs of every player and the planet.” — Sun-kyu Kwon, CEO of Recum

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recum, a South Korean social enterprise and innovator in sports equipment, is set to disrupt the global table tennis market with its groundbreaking eco-friendly table tennis balls. By utilizing proprietary PCR-ABS (Post-Consumer Recycled ABS) technology, Recum has achieved the world’s first successful production of high-performance table tennis balls made from recycled plastic, meeting the rigorous standards of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).The global table tennis ball market has long been dominated by a few manufacturers in China and Japan, with production heavily dependent on new plastic resins. Recum’s innovation changes this paradigm by incorporating 30 to 50 percent recycled plastic without compromising the balls' professional-grade durability, bounce, and rotational precision. This achievement is backed by Recum’s 90 percent automated production system, which ensures superior quality control and a 20 percent cost advantage over traditional premium brands."Our brand, FitU, signifies our commitment to tailoring sustainability to the needs of every player and the planet," says Sun-kyu Kwon, CEO of Recum. "By localizing production in Korea and pioneering recycled sports gear, we are proving that high-stakes competitive sports can lead the way in environmental stewardship."Recum has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Ansan, South Korea, Recum is an authorized manufacturer for ITTF-approved equipment. The company is currently expanding its global footprint, targeting major markets in Europe and North America where environmental regulations like the EU Plastic Tax are driving demand for sustainable sports solutions.

