Options For All Wins Aetna® Workplace Well-being Gold Award

Justen Stevens, Employee Experience Manager at Options For All OptionsForAll.org

Recognized for prioritizing whole-person wellness, OFA earns Aetna® Gold Award for workplace well-being in 2025.

At Options For All, whole-person well-being isn’t just an initiative, it defines who we are.” — Justen Stevens, Employee Experience Manager.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options For All (OFA) is proud to announce it has been recognized with the 2025 AetnaWorkplace Well-being Gold Award, celebrating the organization’s ongoing commitment to building a culture of health, belonging, and holistic support for its employees.The AetnaWorkplace Well-being Awards honor organizations that prioritize the physical, emotional, financial, and social well-being of their teams. As a Gold-level winner, OFA has demonstrated measurable impact through intentional programs and a strong culture of care that empowers employees to thrive inside and outside of work.“This award reflects more than programs and policies,” said Justen Stevens, Employee Experience Manager at Options For All. “It represents a culture where our team members know they belong, feel supported, and are empowered to bring their best selves to work each day. At Options For All, we believe employees can only reach their full potential when they feel their best. That’s why we make whole-person well-being a priority: physical, emotional, financial, and professional. Wellness is not just an initiative. It defines who we are.”This recognition builds on OFA’s mission of creating inclusive communities and workplaces where people can live, work, and belong. By embedding well-being into every aspect of organizational life, OFA ensures its team members are supported at every stage of their professional journey.About Options For AllOptions For All is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve greater independence and inclusion in their communities. Through employment services, education, and community engagement, OFA empowers people to thrive and live fulfilling lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.