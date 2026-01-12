CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Greenville, SC

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is proud to welcome a new licensed veterinarian to its team, expanding its in-home pet euthanasia services in Greenville, SC. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Kelly Stern will serve pets and pet parents throughout Greenville and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Greenville becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I feel that in-home euthanasia services help bring comfort and compassion to pets and their families during the difficult end-of-life period, and I am privileged to be able to help provide this,” says Dr. Kelly Stern.Dr. Kelly Stern has always had a deep connection to animals, growing up on large working ranches in the West, where she cared for livestock, dogs, and horses from a young age. She even began assisting the ranch veterinarian on farm calls as a child, nurturing a passion that would guide her lifelong career. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology and Chemistry from Northern Arizona University in 2002, Dr. Stern went on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Colorado State University in 2006.With over 20 years of experience practicing veterinary medicine in a variety of settings, Dr. Stern has witnessed firsthand the profound importance of compassionate end-of-life care. She is dedicated to helping pets pass peacefully in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by the people who love them, reducing stress and anxiety for both animals and their families during this difficult time.“I became a veterinarian because of my passion for science, medicine, and animals, and I wanted to use that knowledge to help solve health problems and alleviate suffering,” says Dr. Stern. “My personal experience with animals, combined with my years assisting pets at the end of their lives, has shown me how invaluable a peaceful and familiar setting can be. I am committed to providing empathetic, compassionate in-home euthanasia services for families when they need it most.”When she isn’t working, Dr. Stern enjoys traveling with her family, cheering on her children at sports games, hiking, reading, and exploring new places. Her family includes her husband, two children, and Annie Oakley, a sweet, middle-aged rescue Labrador who keeps their home full of love and laughter.Dr. Kelly Stern serves pet parents across the Upstate of South Carolina, including Greenville County and Spartanburg County, with care reaching Greenville, Spartanburg, Greer, Simpsonville, Mauldin, Taylors, Travelers Rest, Five Forks, Boiling Springs, Duncan, Easley, Anderson, Clemson, and surrounding communities throughout the greater Greenville–Spartanburg (GSP) region.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Greenville. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $140 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

