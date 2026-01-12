Game, Set, Match! Adelaide International starts today

Release date: 12/01/26

It is time to “make a racquet”, as some of the world’s best tennis players hit the court at The Drive from today for the 2026 Adelaide International.

Australians take to the stage of centre court, with Emerson Jones, Daria Kasatkina and Ajla Tomljanovic, Alexei Popyrin and Thanasi Kokkinakis all competing on day one.

Three of the of the world’s top 10 women will be starring in the women’s competition, including returning champion Madison Keys, as well as Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova. While the strong ATP 250 field features top 20 men’s players Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Tommy Paul.

The Adelaide International 2024 and 2025 served up record-smashing sell out starts for Kids' Day, with the event offering Ground Passes for the first time to manage demand for the expanded program this year.

New in 2026, the Court Yard in Pinky Flat will open today and encourages everyone to pick up a racquet and have a hit with beach tennis, pickle ball and pop tennis added to the program.

The Adelaide International, a combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament, will see some of the world's best tennis players competing for a total prize pool of $2.5 million and world ranking points.

Adelaide International 2026 is proudly supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission and will take place at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.

Visit www.adelaideinternational.com.au for tickets and more information.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

You can feel the excitement as some of the world’s best tennis players serve epic entertainment at the 2026 Adelaide International from today.

This is always a beloved event by players and fans alike, offering the ease, beauty, and delicious produce found in Adelaide, combined with the state-of-the-art courts and facilities at The Drive.

Ticket sales are already very strong so the thousands of fans coming through the gates from now until Saturday will discover firsthand why South Australia is officially the Best Event State in the nation.

With more than 40,300 tickets already allocated and demand still strong, I encourage everyone to get down to The Drive and witness the incredible athletes up close these summer holidays.

Attributable to Alicia Molik, Adelaide International Tournament Director

We're thrilled to welcome even more families to day one of the Adelaide International for Kids' Day.

We've taken feedback from families on board and made the program bigger than ever for 2026. It's all about bringing kids and families together for a day packed with free entertainment, both courtside and beyond.

With Australians taking centre stage on day one – including Emerson Jones, Daria Kasatkina, Ajla Tomljanovic, Alexei Popyrin and Thanasi Kokkinakis – it's the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and family, watch some incredible players in action.

Attributable to Debbie Sterrey, Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager

The Court Yard represents a real breakthrough – providing complimentary opportunities to experience beach tennis, pickleball and pop tennis.

This versatile tennis hub is all about encouraging young people to step away from their devices and get active with something fresh and exciting. From seasoned junior players to absolute newcomers, we've created an environment where everyone can find their place on the court.