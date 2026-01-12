Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash (Correction)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B2000128
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/09/2026 – approximately 9:31 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, in the town of Royalton, VT
STREET: 3228 VT Route 14
TOWN: Royalton
WEATHER: Windy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Benazir Iderbei
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Sorento
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Yes
ACCUSED: Benazir Iderbei
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/09/2026, at approximately 9:31 pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Route 14 in the town of Royalton. While on scene, Troopers made contact with the operator, Benazir Iderbei. During the investigation, it was determined that Iderbei was impaired. She was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) at the below date/time.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2026 at 08:30 am
COURT: Windsor (White River Jct)
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not available
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.