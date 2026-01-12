Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash (Correction)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B2000128

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2026 – approximately 9:31 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, in the town of Royalton, VT

STREET: 3228 VT Route 14

TOWN: Royalton

WEATHER: Windy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Benazir Iderbei

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Sorento

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Yes

ACCUSED: Benazir Iderbei

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/09/2026, at approximately 9:31 pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Route 14 in the town of Royalton. While on scene, Troopers made contact with the operator, Benazir Iderbei. During the investigation, it was determined that Iderbei was impaired. She was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) at the below date/time.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2026 at 08:30 am

COURT: Windsor (White River Jct)

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not available