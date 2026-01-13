Avalue AI and Edge Computing Accelerate IoT Evolution

Strengthens Smart City and Industrial Applications with Edge AI Platforms

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As IoT deployments continue to expand across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and public infrastructure, enterprises are shifting their focus from simple device connectivity to a more critical challenge: how to process massive volumes of data in real time and turn them into practical, on-site intelligence. With data growth accelerating and operational environments becoming increasingly complex, AI and edge computing are emerging as the next core drivers of IoT computing, enabling organizations to improve responsiveness, reduce latency and operating costs, and extract actionable insights from data to accelerate decision-making.AI delivers value by transforming data into usable intelligence—supporting capabilities such as real-time analytics, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and automated decision-making. Meanwhile, edge computing enables processing power to be deployed closer to the data source, allowing workloads to be executed locally without relying on constant cloud transmission. This is particularly essential for applications requiring low latency, high availability, and stronger cybersecurity control. As IoT and IT devices together expand the overall attack surface, secure updates and long-term maintainability are becoming fundamental requirements. Enterprises must therefore strike a balance between performance, security, and system manageability as they scale IoT deployments.To help customers prepare for this new phase of IoT computing architecture, Avalue Technology offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning embedded systems, single-board computers (SBCs), and Edge AI platforms, supporting real-time data acquisition and processing needs across smart city, transportation, manufacturing, and retail scenarios. For example, the AIB series ARM-based systems can serve as the core of edge-side data processing, enabling integration of diverse sensors and connected devices. In addition, ARM-based SBCs such as the ACP-Q6490 offer flexible platform options, allowing system integrators to rapidly build AIoT solutions that balance computing performance, connectivity, and deployment efficiency.Looking ahead, the development of smart cities will continue to drive demand for advanced IoT computing—from richer sensor datasets to higher-speed connectivity environments—requiring enterprises to upgrade hardware, software, and algorithm capabilities in parallel. Avalue will continue to support customers with industrial-grade reliability, long-term product availability strategies, and integrated Edge AI platforms and services, enabling more scalable, maintainable, and future-ready IoT architectures. Through these efforts, Avalue aims to accelerate the deployment of intelligent applications and strengthen customers’ competitiveness across global industries.To learn more, please visit www.avalue.com or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

