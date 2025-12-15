Avalue Launches ECM-ASL3 Industrial-Grade 3.5" SBC High Performance, Wide Temperature & Voltage Range Accelerate Edge Computing Deployment

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, has launched the ECM-ASL3 3.5-inch industrial single-board computer. This product features IntelAlder Lake-N and Amston Lake processors, which deliver high performance, low power consumption, and long-term availability. This solution delivers a reliable and scalable embedded platform for growing applications, including edge AI, smart manufacturing, automation, automotive equipment and medical monitoring.Industrial-Grade Design: Wide Temperature Range, Wide Voltage Input, and Robust Security for a Highly Reliable PlatformThe ECM-ASL3 has been constructed in accordance with industrial-grade standards, making it a reliable choice for a wide range of applications. It boasts an ultra-wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 80°C, ensuring its functionality in diverse environmental conditions. Additionally, it features a wide voltage input of 9-36VDC, offering versatility and adaptability to different power sources. It maintains stable operation even when deployed in high-load, high-vibration environments such as outdoor equipment, vehicle-mounted applications, or manufacturing sites. In order to enhance the security of edge devices, the ECM-ASL3 integrates a TPM 2.0 security module and employs an onboard CPU design for improved shock resistance. The product also supports multiple display interfaces, including HDMI, DP and LVDS/eDP, offering flexible visual output options. These industrial-grade designs ensure the ECM-ASL3 delivers high reliability during prolonged operation and demanding edge applications.Product Highlights: Cross-Generation Flexibility, Robust Scalability, and Long-Term Availability Drive Market DifferentiationThe ECM-ASL3's key competitive advantage lies in its cross-generation processor support, enabling compatibility with IntelAlder Lake-N, Amston Lake, and even Twin Lake platforms. This allows customers to rapidly upgrade product lines with minimal adjustments, extending overall investment returns. The ECM-ASL3 incorporates triple-design expansion: three M.2 slots (B Key, E Key, M Key), three Ethernet interfaces (1 x 2.5GbE, 2 x 1GbE), and three display ports (HDMI, DP, LVDS/eDP). This delivers comprehensive expansion capabilities from cameras, sensors, and AI acceleration modules to 5G/LTE communication modules. The ECM-ASL3's low-power, high-stability industrial design offers a seven-year lifecycle, providing customers with extended support. Combined with Avalue's integrated services in BIOS, firmware, customised I/O, and thermal design, customers gain a one-stop solution for rapid market deployment, creating clear market differentiation and competitive advantages.Diverse Application Scenarios: Enhancing Computing Efficiency Across Smart Manufacturing and Edge AIThe ECM-ASL3's performance and stability make it particularly suitable for deployment in smart manufacturing, automated production line control, and real-time edge AI analysis applications. Its high-performance CPU, highly expandable I/O, and industrial-grade reliability enable the system to rapidly process large volumes of sensor data and perform model inference, boosting on-site uptime and real-time decision-making capabilities. Additionally, the ECM-ASL3 can be deployed in a variety of professional contexts, including medical monitoring devices, medical image preprocessing, AMR/AGV autonomous navigation control, smart agriculture equipment, traffic management systems and other embedded applications requiring extended operation. The ECM-ASL3 is a robust and versatile computing platform that is ideal for a variety of professional environments, including outdoor, vehicle-mounted, and factory settings. It is designed to provide stability, reliability, and flexibility, making it a valuable asset for businesses looking to accelerate the implementation of edge computing.To learn more, please visit www.avalue.com or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

