Avalue Technology Launches the BMX Series Industrial Barebone Systems

Avalue announced the launch of its new BMX Series industrial desktop barebone systems, including BMX-P550, BMX-P820A, and BMX-P850.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions, today announced the launch of its new BMX Series industrial desktop barebone systems, including BMX-P550 BMX-P820A , and BMX-P850. Powered by 14th Gen IntelCore™ processors (Raptor Lake-S Refresh), the BMX Series adopts a barebone-first design philosophy, delivering an optimal balance of configuration flexibility, long-term stability, and AI-ready architecture for edge AI, smart manufacturing, machine vision, and industrial AI workstation applications.One Series, Multiple Industrial ScenariosDesigned to address diverse space, performance, and expansion requirements, the BMX Series enables system integrators and enterprises to scale performance on demand—“Expand at Will”—while maintaining industrial-grade reliability and platform longevity. Each barebone configuration (chassis, motherboard, and PSU) is pre-validated to accelerate deployment and system verification, while preserving maximum flexibility for customization. The series is ideal for AI-driven factory automation, digital display, smart surveillance, and edge computing deployments.BMX-P550: Compact Edge AI and Industrial Control PlatformThe BMX-P550 is optimized for space-limited edge environments, delivering strong computing performance within a compact 5.7L industrial chassis.Key features: Supports 14th Gen IntelCore™ processors and DDR5 memory Dual IntelGigabit Ethernet (I219LM + I226V) for reliable industrial networking PCIe Gen4 x16 and M.2 expansion for GPU, AI accelerators, and wireless modules Triple display output (HDMI + 2× DP++) Supports Mini-ITX motherboard Supports 2 x Half-Size (Shared with 1 x Full-Size) expansion slots Ideal for edge AI inference, smart machinery, industrial gateways, and automationBMX-P820A: Line-Side AI Vision AcceleratorThe BMX-P820A is a Micro-ATX platform purpose-built for real-time AI vision and defect inspection in smart manufacturing environments.Key features: Supports 14th Gen IntelCore™ processors and DDR5 memory PCIe Gen5 x16 GPU support for high-performance AI vision workloads Up to four expansion slots (depending on motherboard configuration) Supports Mini-ITX / Micro-ATX motherboard Chassis design supports up to 4 full-height expansion slots Rich industrial I/O and industrial-grade storage support Enables real-time defect detection, reduced scrap, and improved First Pass Yield (FPY)BMX-P850: High-Density Industrial AI WorkstationPositioned as a scalable industrial AI workstation, the BMX-P850 delivers maximum expandability and long-term operational stability for demanding AI applications.Key features: Supports 14th Gen IntelCore™ processors and DDR5 memory Supports ATX / Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX motherboards Chassis design supports up to 7 full-height expansion slots Optimized for high-performance GPU configurations Robust thermal and mechanical design for 24/7 industrial operation Ideal for AI workstations, centralized edge computing, and industrial vision systemsKey Advantages of the BMX Series: Barebone-centric design for faster deployment and validation Flexible expansion with PCIe, M.2, and GPU support Industrial-grade reliability for continuous operation AI-ready architecture to future-proof industrial computing investmentsThe Avalue BMX Series industrial barebone systems are available now. For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

