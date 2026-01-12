Jeff Edgell Appointed President of TMC Technologies

Jeff Edgell, TMC Technologies President & CEO TMC Technologies Wade Linger, former TMC Technologies President and CEO

I look forward to leading TMC Technologies, continuing to invest in our people, strengthen our operational foundation, expand our capabilities, and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers. ” — Jeff Edgell, TMC Technologies President & CEO

FAIRMONT, WV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMC Technologies (TMC), a leading small business innovator delivering advanced technology solutions to federal and commercial customers, announced today that Jeff Edgell , the company’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.Edgell succeeds long-time President and Chief Executive Officer Wade Linger , who has retired from the presidency and will continue to serve as Chairman of the TMC Board of Directors.Edgell joined TMC Technologies in March 2019. During his tenure, he has driven significant growth across existing programs, expanded the company’s customer base nationally and internationally, and architected an organizational structure designed to meet future challenges while delivering exceptional solutions and customer support.“Jeff’s leadership and breadth of management experience have transformed TMC into a stronger, more agile, and more disciplined organization,” said Linger. “He has built teams, developed leaders, and introduced operating efficiencies that have directly contributed to TMC’s success across all areas of our business. I am confident the future of TMC is secure in the hands of Jeff and his leadership team.”With more than 35 years of experience managing complex information technology programs, Edgell brings a proven track record of growing businesses, improving operational performance, developing leaders, and fostering a culture of excellence. His leadership approach emphasizes accountability, clarity, continuous improvement, and a strong family-oriented culture, creating an environment focused on execution, mission success, and long-term sustainability.Under Edgell’s leadership, TMC has secured numerous government contract wins, including selection as a prime contractor on the Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement. These achievements have fueled accelerated growth, with several major contract awards secured at the end of 2025 and additional awards expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2026. The company anticipates 2026 to be a record-setting year for TMC in terms of sales and growth.“I am humbled and honored to be appointed by Wade and the Board of Directors,” said Edgell. “I look forward to leading TMC forward, continuing to invest in our people, strengthen our operational foundation, expand our capabilities, and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers and mission partners.”Edgell holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from West Virginia Wesleyan College, a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from Stevens Institute of Technology, and completed postgraduate studies at Deakin University in Australia. He is a sought-after speaker on information technology and leadership topics, a published author, and a professor.

