West Virginia SpaceTrek 2.0: Space Systems Summer Program for Young Women Expands to West Virginia Wesleyan College

Successful Space Systems Summer Program for Young Women Expands to West Virginia Wesleyan College for 2026

West Virginia Wesleyan College is thrilled to partner with our friends at TMC Technologies to host SpaceTrek and support this incredible program for young women pursuing STEM.” — West Virginia Wesleyan College President James Moore

FAIRMONT, WV, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morehead State University SpaceTrek Program, in partnership with TMC Technologies , is proud to announce that the West Virginia SpaceTrek Program is officially launching its second year and expanding to West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) in Buckhannon, West Virginia. The 2026 program will take place July 12–25, 2026, hosted on the WVWC campus.SpaceTrek is a residential summer program in space systems engineering designed for young women entering 9th–12th grade or enrolling as first-year college students. The program provides immersive, hands-on experiences in aerospace engineering, satellite technology, and STEM disciplines, giving students an unparalleled opportunity to learn in a university environment while preparing for future careers in the space and technology sectors.“West Virginia Wesleyan College offers an exceptional environment for SpaceTrek, and we are delighted to expand the program to their campus for 2026,” said Morehead State University STEM Center of Excellence Director and SpaceTrek founder, Jen Carter. “The institution’s academic strengths and dedication to student learning make it an ideal partner as we continue to grow SpaceTrek’s reach across Appalachia.”"West Virginia Wesleyan College is thrilled to partner with our friends at TMC Technologies to host SpaceTrek and support this incredible program for young women pursuing STEM,” said West Virginia Wesleyan College President James Moore. “Experiences like this spark curiosity, build confidence, and show students that they belong in high-impact fields like aerospace and engineering. When students engage in hands-on, real-world science at this level, it strengthens not only their technical skills but also their long-term academic success and college readiness. We are proud to help open doors to opportunity for talented students across West Virginia.”This expansion into central West Virginia is made possible through a $3.98 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE) program.The success of the West Virginia SpaceTrek Program is driven by strong collaboration between TMC Technologies, Morehead State University, and the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative (WVPEC).TMC Technologies, a leader in advanced engineering, aerospace innovation, and technical workforce development, is handling programmatic operation and management, engineering expertise, multimedia management and engagement, and exposure to real-world aerospace tools and technologies.“We greatly value our expanded partnership with TMC Technologies, whose leadership in managing the West Virginia SpaceTrek program strengthens our shared mission to prepare young women for the opportunities ahead in space systems engineering and STEM fields,” Carter added.Denise Lindsey, Chief Strategist and Senior Vice President of the Federal Civilian Programs Division at TMC Technologies, expressed her enthusiasm for the program’s impact.“I am deeply passionate about the SpaceTrek Program and the doors it opens for young women across West Virginia,” said Denise Lindsey. “SpaceTrek gives students authentic, real‑world experiences in space systems engineering and STEM, which is exactly the kind of hands‑on workforce development our state needs to prepare the next generation of talent. Seeing these young women step into complex engineering challenges with confidence and curiosity is truly inspiring. I’m incredibly proud that TMC Technologies is helping lead this effort and excited to be part of a program that is transforming futures.”Reflecting on the growing collaboration between TMC Technologies and West Virginia Wesleyan College, President and CEO Jeff Edgell expressed his pride in supporting the program’s continued growth.“As a proud alumnus of West Virginia Wesleyan College, I am especially excited to see the West Virginia SpaceTrek Program expand to my alma mater,” said Jeff Edgell, President and CEO of TMC Technologies. “This partnership brings together TMC’s commitment to advancing aerospace innovation and workforce development with a university that helped shape my own career. Supporting young women as they explore space systems engineering is not only vital for our industry’s future, but it also reflects the values of opportunity, curiosity, and excellence that define both TMC and West Virginia Wesleyan College. We’re honored to help support this next chapter of SpaceTrek in West Virginia.”The West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, committed to elevating STEM education statewide, plays a central role in student outreach and engagement through the STEAM Technical Assistance Center, which helps West Virginia educators integrate hands-on STEAM activities into their classrooms.“The SpaceTrek program perfectly aligns with our mission to advance education in West Virginia from early childhood through higher education,” said Donna Peduto, Executive Director of the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative.”Program Dates: July 12–25, 2026• Capacity: 24 students• Location: West Virginia Wesleyan College, Buckhannon, WV• Residential Housing: On-campus residential facilities• Participant Fee: $1,000 (Scholarships and financial aid available)Application Timeline• Application Deadline: May 11, 2026• Acceptance Notifications: May 18, 2026• Acceptance RSVP Deadline: May 25, 2026

