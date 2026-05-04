TMC Technologies Appoints Denise Lindsey as Chief Strategist and Senior Vice President, Federal Civilian Division

Denise Lindsey - Chief Strategist and Senior Vice President - Federal Civilian Division Jeff Edgell, TMC Technologies President & CEO TMC Technologies

TMC Technologies (TMC) today announced the appointment of Denise Lindsey to Chief Strategist and Senior Vice President of the Federal Civilian Division.

I am honored to step into this role and grateful for the trust placed in me by our leadership team. As Chief Strategist, I look forward to helping shape our long-term vision.” — Denise Lindsey

PLEASANT VALLEY, WV, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMC Technologies (TMC), an innovator delivering advanced defense and federal civilian technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Denise Lindsey to Chief Strategist and Senior Vice President of the Federal Civilian Division, effective April 2026.In her expanded role, Lindsey will lead TMC’s long-term growth and technology strategy, ensuring alignment between market expansion, innovation, and mission execution. This new leadership position extends beyond portfolio performance to include shaping corporate strategy, identifying and entering new markets, and establishing high-impact partnerships across government, industry, and academia.“Denise has been a driving force behind TMC’s evolution into a strategy-led, innovation-focused organization,” said Jeff Edgell , President and CEO of TMC Technologies. “She has not only accelerated our growth and expanded our market presence within the Federal Civilian Division, but also shaped the direction of our technology investments and mission capabilities across the company. Her ability to align business strategy with technical innovation and mission impact makes her uniquely qualified to serve as our Chief Strategist as we scale the company.”Since joining TMC’s executive team in 2021 as Vice President of the Federal Civilian Division, Lindsey has been pivotal in advancing the company’s growth trajectory. She has expanded the division’s presence across federal and commercial markets while reinforcing TMC’s leadership in advanced technology solutions, building a high-performing pipeline and establishing a strong foundation for sustained expansion.Lindsey has also been instrumental in advancing TMC’s innovation strategy, leading the strategic direction and commercialization of flagship capabilities such as FlexSatand SSDT, which have expanded the company’s offerings in digital engineering, modeling and simulation, and space systems. These efforts have enabled TMC to differentiate in competitive markets and support increasingly complex mission needs.“I am honored to step into this role and grateful for the trust placed in me by our leadership team,” said Lindsey. “TMC’s strength lies in its ability to connect mission needs with the right technologies and the right people. As Chief Strategist, I look forward to helping shape our long-term vision, expanding our partnerships, and continuing to deliver meaningful, mission-driven impact for our customers and communities.”Lindsey began her career as a software engineer in Fairmont, West Virginia, and holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from West Virginia University. She has earned an Executive Leadership Certification from Cornell University and is a certified SAFe Program Consultant (SPC) and SAFe Government Practitioner (SGP).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.