Red Sift joins Future Fifty 2026 cohort unveiled by Chancellor at Downing Street

Future Fifty cohort 2026 award badge

UK headquartered cybersecurity scaleup joins 25 high-growth UK tech companies recognized by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Sift , the company making the internet fundamentally safer, today announced it has been selected for Tech Nation's Future Fifty 2026 cohort, the UK's most prominent initiative for high-impact tech ventures. The latest cohort will be unveiled this evening at an event hosted by Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Number 11 Downing Street.• The latest Future Fifty cohort will be announced at an event hosted by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, at 11 Downing Street tonight.• 25 high-impact scale-ups across AI, health tech, cybersecurity, aerospace and climate tech join Tech Nation's prestigious Future Fifty programme, the UK's flagship scale-up initiative, which counts 35% of the nation's unicorns amongst its alumni.• The three-month initiative propels the UK's most ambitious late-stage tech companies on the path to unicorn status and international expansion through peer networks and expert mentorship.Red Sift joins 24 other companies representing the UK's most dynamic tech businesses, spanning sectors including AI, health tech and cybersecurity. With a combined raise of over £1.3B, this Future Fifty cohort employs more than 2,900 staff. 96% of the cohort are expanding internationally, and 32% of the scaleups are based outside London."We’re at an inflection point with the increasing weaponization of AI creating an avalanche of new threats for businesses and everyday consumers alike. Being named to Future Fifty validates the work we’ve been doing at Red Sift to stay ahead of that curve, making the internet safer by putting proactive security tools in the hands of the teams who need them most. This program gives us the network and global platform to scale that mission even faster," said Rahul Powar, Co-founder and CEO at Red Sift.Future Fifty has built the UK's most powerful community of late-stage tech ventures, with nearly a third of the nation's unicorns, including decacorns Revolut and Wise, among its alumni. Since Founders Forum Group relaunched the program in March 2024, Future Fifty has fast-tracked the growth of 75 ambitious companies, connecting founders with expertise, insights and international connections. High-profile international missions to Singapore, New York, and Dubai have opened doors to leading investors, CEOs, and government leaders.Future Fifty is backed by corporate partners including HSBC Innovation Banking (Founding Partner), Emerald Technology, EY, Harmonic Finance and Capsule.Carolyn Dawson OBE, CEO of Founders Forum Group, said: "The founders in this cohort are ambitious and determined to make their mark on the world. We're proud to back them with the connections, insight and global exposure they need to scale on their own terms, right here in the UK. This next generation of tech giants are poised to address some of the most pressing global challenges. The Future Fifty programme supports their ambitions while reinforcing the UK's position as a leader in global technology and entrepreneurship."Emily Turner, UK CEO, HSBC Innovation Banking, adds: "We're very excited to support the Future Fifty programme once again, an initiative that fosters and champions some of the UK's most ambitious and high-growth tech companies. This year's cohort reflects the strength and diversity of our innovation ecosystem. It's fantastic to see these companies scale at pace, unlock new opportunities, and help cement the UK's position as a global leader in technology and entrepreneurship. As a founding partner, we're proud to support these firms on their journey, and we look forward to seeing the lasting impact they will deliver in the UK and on the international stage."Meet the full 2026 Future Fifty cohort for 2026.ENDSFor more informationMichael Mander, Founders Comms, michael@founderscomms.co, (+44) 07815702164Emily Miller, Group Communications & Marketing Director, emily@ff.co, (+44) 0793 242 2765About Red SiftRed Sift is the company making the internet fundamentally safer. Trusted by 1,200+ teams around the world, Red Sift makes it simple to deploy proactive security across email, web and PKI. Red Sift's cloud-based applications make it easy to embrace the protocols that keep the internet safe – like DMARC & TLS – while protecting known protocol gaps, stopping configuration drift and using AI to scale. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco, a trusted partner for Microsoft, and is the recommended certificate monitoring service of Let's Encrypt. Backed by some of the best venture investors in the business. Learn more and get started for free at www.redsift.com Media ContactAndy HoglundRasky Partners Inc.+1 301 518 2807ahoglund@rasky.com

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