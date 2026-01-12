LifespanningRx Earns LegitScript Certification for Compliant Longevity & Telehealth Medical Services

LifespanningRx is Legitscript Certified

LifespanningRx Achieves LegitScript Certification, Marking a Major Milestone in Compliant Longevity Medicine

Longevity innovation must be matched with medical responsibility” — Jean Fallacara, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifespanning today announced that LifespanningRx , its medical platform, has successfully obtained LegitScript Certification, a widely recognized standard for healthcare compliance, transparency, and patient safety. Certification validates LifespanningRx’s adherence to healthcare compliance, patient safety, and regulatory standards in longevity medicine.LegitScript certification confirms that LifespanningRx meets stringent requirements related to regulatory compliance, ethical operations, and responsible delivery of medical services. The achievement reflects the platform’s infrastructure-first approach to longevity medicine—built to operate within evolving healthcare and digital compliance frameworks.“Longevity innovation must be matched with medical responsibility,” said Jean Fallacara, Founder of Lifespanning. “This certification validates the way LifespanningRx was designed from the start: disciplined, transparent, and aligned with the highest standards of care.”LifespanningRx serves as the medical arm of the Lifespanning ecosystem, providing structured, compliant access to clinician-guided health optimization programs. From platform architecture to patient workflows, compliance and safety have been core design principles rather than afterthoughts.With LegitScript certification in place, LifespanningRx is now positioned to engage more broadly with payment processors, advertising platforms, and strategic partners that require verified healthcare compliance, supporting responsible growth and long-term scalability.As the longevity sector continues to evolve, Lifespanning believes regulatory credibility will be essential to building durable, trusted platforms.“We see compliance not as friction, but as infrastructure,” Fallacara added. “It’s what allows innovation to scale responsibly.”About LifespanningRxLifespanningRx is the medical platform of Lifespanning, focused on compliant, clinician-guided longevity and health optimization programs. The platform is designed to prioritize transparency, patient safety, and regulatory alignment.About LifespanningLifespanning is a longevity ecosystem dedicated to advancing healthspan through science-backed education, data-driven insights, and medically responsible solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.