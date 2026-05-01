LifespanningRx Launches New Partner Program Letting Businesses Add Peptide Therapy in 24 Hours at No Upfront Cost

LifespanningRx Partners Program LifespanningRx Program

Clinics, coaches, wellness brands and fitness professionals can now offer clinician-guided peptide programs in as little as 24 hours with no upfront investment

Our goal is simple: allow trusted wellness professionals to offer cutting-edge longevity programs to their clients without needing to become a pharmacy, telehealth operator, or compliance expert.” — Jean Fallacara, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifespanningRx today announced the launch of its new Partner Program, a turnkey solution that enables clinics, wellness practices, personal trainers, health coaches, medspas, recovery centers, and performance brands to expand their offerings with clinician-guided peptide programs—without the burden of managing inventory, prescriptions, fulfillment logistics, or regulatory complexity.The platform streamlines the entire process, from client access and eligibility assessment to protocol setup and ongoing delivery, creating a seamless, automated experience designed to scale efficiently. No Membership - No Monthly Fees-As consumer demand continues to rise for advanced wellness and longevity solutions, many businesses want to offer peptide-based programs but face significant barriers, including compliance requirements, sourcing challenges, clinical oversight, shipping logistics, and operational strain. LifespanningRx’s new Partner Program removes those obstacles through a fully managed infrastructure.“Our goal is simple: allow trusted wellness professionals and businesses to offer cutting-edge longevity programs to their clients without needing to become a specialist, pharmacy, telehealth operator, or compliance expert,” said Jean Fallacara.“We built the backend so partners can focus on relationships, results, and growth.”What the LifespanningRx Partner Program Includes:Partners gain access to a complete lineup of longevity and peptide therapy infrastructure, including:-Licensed U.S.-based clinicians handling evaluations and prescriptions where appropriate-Pharmacy fulfillment and direct-to-patient shipping-No inventory to purchase or manage-No monthly platform fees-Fast onboarding, often within 24 hours-Dedicated partner links and white-label opportunities-Revenue-sharing opportunities on referred clients-Ongoing support for patients and partners-Reduced regulatory and operational burden-Designed for Multiple Business TypesThe program is built for organizations and professionals seeking to expand recurring revenue while increasing client retention and outcomes, including:-Functional medicine clinics-Wellness centers-Personal trainers and coaches-Biohacking brands-Medspas-Recovery studios-Concierge health practices-Longevity consultants-Membership communities-Growing Demand for Precision WellnessConsumers are increasingly seeking solutions that go beyond traditional supplements and generic wellness plans. Longevity-based programs focused on recovery, metabolism, vitality, body composition, performance, and healthy aging are attracting growing interest.Through LifespanningRx, partners can now meet this demand with a compliant, scalable model that avoids the complexity of building in-house systems.A New Revenue Channel Without Operational HeadachesInstead of hiring clinicians, handling sensitive products, or navigating complex regulations, partners can integrate LifespanningRx’s system into their current business and begin offering premium wellness services quickly.Availability :The LifespanningRx Partner Program is now accepting select partners across eligible U.S. markets.Businesses interested in applying can visit LifespanningRx to learn more.About LifespanningRxLifespanningRx is a clinician-guided longevity platform focused on helping individuals optimize healthspan through modern wellness programs, precision protocols, and advanced therapies delivered through a compliant telehealth model.

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