LifespanningRx Expands Regenerative Medicine Offering Through Strategic Partnership With RegenTherapy

LifespanningRx

Lifespanning and RegenTherapy partner to integrate CellGen Factors™ into LifespanningRx regenerative longevity programs.

We are integrating advanced regenerative technologies directly into the LifespanningRx platform to help bridge the gap between longevity science, performance optimization, and real-world accessibility” — Jean Fallacara, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifespanning ™ and RegenTherapy ™ are proud to announce a strategic partnership to integrate CellGen Factors™ into the LifespanningRx platform, expanding access to regenerative longevity programs focused on cellular signaling, recovery, performance optimization, and healthy aging.The partnership combines LifespanningRx’s consumer-facing longevity platform, branding, and commercialization infrastructure with RegenTherapy’s clinical integration, regenerative medicine expertise, fulfillment operations, and therapeutic support systems.CellGen Factors™ introduces a new category of regenerative optimization programs designed to support the body’s natural communication and repair systems through advanced cell signaling technologies and structured longevity protocols.Each program is designed around progressive regenerative strategies tailored to different levels of optimization, recovery, and longevity support.“This partnership represents a major expansion of what LifespanningRx is becoming,” said Jean Fallacara, Founder of Lifespanning.“We are integrating advanced regenerative technologies directly into the LifespanningRx platform to help bridge the gap between longevity science, performance optimization, and real-world accessibility.The future of longevity is not simply about extending life; it’s about restoring vitality, resilience, and biological function at scale.”Through the partnership, RegenTherapy will provide the underlying operational and clinical infrastructure supporting the CellGen Factors™ programs, including fulfillment, onboarding support, and regenerative integration systems.“We believe regenerative medicine is entering a new era,” said Dr. Arvind Chakravarthy.“By combining RegenTherapy’s clinical experience with LifespanningRx’s platform and consumer reach, we have the opportunity to make advanced regenerative strategies more scalable and accessible.”As part of the collaboration, RegenTherapy leadership, including Dr. Arvind Chakravarthy and Sanjiv Lal, will serve as Cell Signaling Advisors to the platform and broader regenerative initiatives moving forward.Fulfillment and operational support for CellGen Factors™ will initially be managed through RegenTherapy’s South Carolina distribution infrastructure, while LifespanningRx will lead brand rollout, memberships, commercialization strategy, customer experience, and platform expansion.The companies are currently preparing coordinated launch initiatives, strategic partnerships, and educational campaigns to support the public rollout of CellGen Factors™ in the coming months.About LifespanningRxLifespanningRx is a longevity optimization platform focused on helping individuals improve healthspan, performance, recovery, and biological resilience through clinician-guided programs, regenerative technologies, advanced wellness protocols, and personalized optimization systems. The platform combines science-backed education, therapeutic access, and consumer-focused longevity infrastructure designed to make advanced optimization strategies more accessible.About RegenTherapyRegenTherapy is a regenerative medicine and clinical integration organization focused on advanced therapeutic strategies, operational infrastructure, and regenerative optimization systems supporting longevity, recovery, and cellular performance.

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