BizzTech Launches NVIDIA Omniverse Integration for Industrial & City-Scale Operational Digital Twins

City responders collaborate in an emergency operations center using a real-time, city-scale operational digital twin—kept in sync with NVIDIA Omniverse—to plan, train, and coordinate incident response.

Bi-directional sync brings live operations, training, and AI-driven optimization to factories, data centers, logistics hubs and entire cities.

Omniverse is now a core layer of our platform. Whether you’re orchestrating a factory, monitoring a data center, or rehearsing an urban incident, you can make decisions in a live, shared environment.” — Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO BizzTech

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech today announced native integration with NVIDIA Omniverse, creating a live bridge between real-world systems and high-fidelity operational digital twins. The integration synchronizes geometry, physics, and data in real time so that actions on the floor - or in the field - are instantly reflected in simulation for training, validation, and operations at scale.

“Omniverse is now a core layer of our platform,” said Dirk Schmidt, CEO of BizzTech. “Whether you’re orchestrating a factory changeover, monitoring a data center, or rehearsing an urban incident, you can make decisions in a live, shared environment.”

Cross-industry capabilities now available

· Live Omniverse bridge: true bi-directional state sync for procedures, safety drills, and operational run books across plants, campuses, and cities.

· BizzTech’s platform streams photoreal & operational digital twins and data visualization to any device, so teams on shop floors or in control rooms get identical fidelity and latency.

· City-to-facility scale: BizzTech’s Gaussian Splat Engine streams massive environments (e.g., 4+ miles captured in Montgomery, Alabama) and detailed sites like BEYOND.PL Data Center 2 (Poland) through the same pipeline.

· HAL8122™ agentic AI: natural-language control, workflow automation, and multi-agent orchestration for thousands of connected devices and systems.

Built for industry as well as cities

· Manufacturing: predictive maintenance, quality intelligence, human-robot collaboration, and changeover simulation to cut downtime and boost throughput.

· Logistics: real-time traceability, anomaly resolution, and dynamic routing that keep SLAs intact, even when the unexpected happens.

· Energy & Data Centers: agentic optimization of cooling, heat reuse, and grid-aware operations for greener, cheaper uptime.

· Construction & AEC: safety rehearsal, compliance checks, and adaptive planning inside live, shared twins.

· Campuses & Utilities: one platform for sites, airports, and industrial parks - integrating IoT, AI, and digital twins.

Early use cases

· Line changeover rehearsal and HRC planning with instant state sync to Omniverse.

· Data-center operations and incident walkthroughs with multi-user access from any device.

· Urban incident training and campus-scale readiness using photoreal, streamed operational twins.

“By unifying Omniverse, UE5 streaming, and our HAL8122™ agentic AI, we give industrial and civic teams the same superpower: a live operating picture they can interact with via voice, chat, or automated workflows,” said John VanderZwet, CTO of BizzTech.

About BizzTech

Turn your enterprise, campus or city into a living, interactive, immersive operating system so you cut costs, respond faster, run simulations, train, and improve service quality – all in the browser (no installs).



