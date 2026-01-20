Enterprise City Schools Launches AI “Living Schools” Platform with BizzTech & Atlas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise City Schools is taking a bold step forward with a unified, intelligent campus operations platform powered by BizzTech and Atlas Traffic Technologies. Together, the companies have introduced an AI-driven operational ecosystem that transforms traditional school facilities into “Living Schools” - K12 environments that protect, predict, and perform.

At the center is the Live Operational Twin - a photorealistic, 3D model of the entire campus - managed by HALpass, BizzTech’s agentic AI assistant for schools. Unlike a static dashboard, HALpass communicates with district systems (security cameras, HVAC, access control, transportation, maintenance) via natural language to power a real-time command center in a single intelligent interface.

The Five Pillars of Value (K-12 Focused)

· Faculty & Student Safety: Atlas Guardian AI visual detection identifies threats early. Integrated alerting connects with law enforcement and school resource officers; the digital twin gives first responders dynamic inside/outside views at room level.

· Administrative Efficiency: HALpass automates student check-ins, visitor management, and front-office workflows, freeing staff to focus on teaching and student services.

· Energy & Maintenance: Smart IoT and predictive maintenance optimize lighting/HVAC and reduce energy costs by up to 30%.

· Logistics & Routing: Intelligent traffic and routing improve bus operations and parent pickup, cutting congestion, fuel use, and travel time.

· Unified Visibility: From minor maintenance tickets to major security events, district leaders gain real-time, district-wide insight - seeing first and acting fastest.

A National Model for School Safety Innovation

A pilot at Enterprise High School will become a national reference for educational technology. By integrating weapon detection and other critical safety functions into an interactive 3D environment, Enterprise City Schools delivers room-level visual context to law enforcement, eliminating confusion and saving valuable seconds during critical incidents.

“As a father, the mission to safeguard our schools is deeply personal to me. Every child and teacher deserves to return home safely at the end of the day. Through our partnership with BizzTech and Enterprise High School, we are providing life-saving AI detection and 3D emergency tools at no cost. We aren't just deploying software; we are building a new foundation for school safety to help make school violence a thing of the past,” said Nick Borrego, CEO, Atlas.

“We aren’t just protecting our students; we’re building a smarter, more efficient future for our community,” added Dr. Zel Thomas, Superintendent, Enterprise City Schools.

“With the integration of HALpass Live Operational Twin and Guardian AI, Enterprise City Schools will have the advantage of room-level clarity, so teams see first, act faster, and protect students,” said Barry Gillespie, Global VP, Strategic Partnerships at BizzTech. “HALpass moves Enterprise ahead of the DOJ’s April 2026 ADA digital accessibility mandate, ensuring access for staff, students, and visitors.”

Availability & Next Steps

Following the successful pilot, Enterprise City Schools plans phased expansion across district facilities, with stakeholder training for administrators, SROs, facilities teams, and transportation.

About BizzTech

BizzTech unifies Operational Digital Twins with agentic AI (HAL8122/HAL•OS) so teams see, decide, and act in one place. Their browser-based platform turns cities, campuses, and facilities into living operating systems: cutting costs, speeding response, and proving impact with trusted before/after KPIs.

About Atlas Traffic Technologies

Atlas specializes in AI-powered visual intelligence and security analytics for physical environments. Its Guardian platform serves schools, businesses, and government agencies with proactive threat detection and rapid response coordination integrated into existing security workflows.

