Building a Digital Twin Management System With Amazon’s Recent Grant Recipient; Brighton Communities in Seattle, WA

Partnering with BizzTech gives us powerful new tools to understand our spaces, make smarter decisions that support residents, and build long-term economic and environmental resilience.” — Curtis Brown, Executive Director of Brighton Communities

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech, together with a coalition of partners, today announced a collaborative initiative. The project will be implemented in the Brighton neighborhood of South Seattle, in partnership with Brighton Communities, a community development organization leading an economic revitalization initiative focused on reducing displacement and supporting the City’s Building Decarbonization goals.

As part of BizzTech commitment to leveraging the NVIDIA Blueprint for smart city AI, BizzTech serves as the real-time visualization and engagement layer, augmenting a digital twin built with NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA Cosmos for bringing physical AI to cities. This connected platform links building systems, utilities, cameras, IoT devices, and other sensors with AI-driven insights — providing the foundation for safer, more efficient, and sustainable urban management.

This project supports the City’s long-standing goal to reduce climate pollution and build resiliency in the communities disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis. Additionally, Seattle’s 2025–2027 IT Strategic Plan and Generative AI Policy emphasize transparent, equitable, and responsible use of advanced technologies — providing the governance foundation for this new smart-neighborhood effort.

BizzTech as the Intelligent Visualization & Engagement Layer

BizzTech serves as the real-time engagement, simulation, and photoreal visualization layer, integrating data from building systems, environmental sensors, utilities, IoT devices, mobility networks, and neighborhood infrastructure. Enabling our vision AI application, we’re leveraging NVIDIA Blueprint for smart city AI, which includes AI models and frameworks, including NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS). Together, these platforms create a unified, responsive digital twin for the Brighton neighborhood — enabling predictive insights, live analytics, and immersive community interaction.

Why It Matters

Seattle is recognized as a national climate leader, driven by initiatives such as the Building Emissions Performance Standard (BEPS), which targets a 27% reduction in building emissions by 2050, composting and waste regulations which have achieved a 31% cut in waste-sector emissions since 2008; and the Office of Sustainability & Environment’s (OSE’s) Building Decarbonization Grant Program, which distributed over $9M in grants in its first two years to help building owners plan and implement decarbonization strategies at buildings covered by BEPS. Brighton Communities received a Building Decarbonization Grant in 2024, as part of the City’s pilot for the grant program. The Brighton initiative demonstrates how AI-enabled infrastructure and community-first design can turn these policies into measurable, scalable outcomes.

By combining digital twins, spatial analytics, and real-time intelligence, BizzTech & Partners are helping Seattle shape data-driven, resilient, and low-carbon neighborhoods that support residents while accelerating the transition to clean energy.

What’s New

● Smart-Neighborhood Intelligence A unified digital-twin model of the Brighton community — connecting energy use, environmental conditions, mobility data, and safety systems.

● NVIDIA Metropolis & VSS Integration Bringing advanced AI, spatial analytics, and simulation to neighborhood-scale operations.

● Scalable Foundation for Physical AI Establishing a blueprint that can scale from buildings to districts to full city systems.

● Cross-Sector Collaboration A partnership among BizzTech, technology collaborators, and Brighton Communities, aligned around net-zero outcomes and community resilience.

Quotes

City of Seattle - Office of Sustainability “As a recipient of Seattle’s Building Decarbonization Grant program, Brighton Communities is already ahead of the sustainability curve and taking their work to the next level,” said Amy Fowler, Strategic Advisor for Climate and Building Support Programs at the City of Seattle’s Office of Sustainability & Environment (OSE). “With the upgraded space- and water-heating equipment installed in a few apartments using the OSE grant, Brighton can start implementing a broader vision of community sustainability: one that is decarbonized, connected, and resilient. OSE applauds Brighton for taking the initiative to expand upon OSE’s decarbonization grant to help realize that vision, with BizzTech’s help.”

Brighton Communities “Brighton has always been rooted in community-driven progress,” said Curtis Brown, Executive Director of Brighton Communities. “Partnering with BizzTech and its collaborators gives us powerful new tools to understand how our buildings, streets, and public spaces function, so we can make smarter decisions that support residents, reduce displacement, and build long-term economic and environmental resilience.

Working with BizzTech has widened my vision for what a truly smart and sustainable neighborhood can be, and helped us take concrete steps today toward the future we imagine for Brighton. This relationship has shown me that the future we talk about is not decades away—it is achievable, and it is happening now.”

BizzTech “Our mission is to transform complex city data into one clear, actionable, and operating ecosystem,” said Dirk Schmidt, CEO of BizzTech. “Together with our partners and powered by NVIDIA Metropolis and VSS, we’re proud to help Brighton build a safer, more sustainable, and more connected neighborhood.”

Participating collaborators currently include Atlas Traffic Technologies, Circuit Meter, and Akila, among others. Participation is non‑exclusive and subject to change.

About BizzTech

BizzTech transforms physical environments in industry, municipalities, and education into living operating systems. Combining browser-based, photorealistic Operational Digital Twins with HAL·OS—their policy-aware agentic AI—they unify live data to empower organizations to automate tasks, reduce costs, and accelerate response times with trusted KPIs, with zero installation required.

