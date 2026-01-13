BizzTech and Siemens Bring Agentic AI to Building X

Real-time operational digital twin for smarter buildings.

HALØ + Operational Digital Twins connect directly with Siemens’ Building X, so portfolios can See → Decide → Act → Prove across industries.

With HALØ and Building X, buildings become truly agentic—policy-aware teammates that forecast, simulate, and act to improve comfort, cost, safety, and sustainability.” — Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO BizzTech

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech today announced a strategic partnership with Siemens to integrate HALØ, BizzTech’s agentic-AI orchestration system, and BizzTech’s Operational Digital Twins natively with Siemens Building X. Phase 1 features a live, data-driven 3D model of Siemens’ headquarters, showcasing closed-loop intelligence across energy, operations, security, and occupant experience—all accessible in the browser (no installs).

“With HALØ and Building X, buildings become truly agentic—policy-aware teammates that forecast, simulate, and act to improve comfort, cost, safety, and sustainability,” said Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO, BizzTech. “Teams get one live operating picture and a fast, auditable path from insight to outcome.”

What Building X customers can expect (Phase 1)

· Agentic automation on day one: HALØ agents read Building X telemetry and can propose or execute actions (e.g., tune setpoints, sequence work orders) with human-in-the-loop governance and full audit trails.

· Photoreal, physics-aware digital twins - no installs: A browser-based, multiuser 3D environment unifies asset state, occupancy, energy flows, and safety context to accelerate diagnosis, decision-making, and stakeholder buy-in.

· Natural-language operations: Ask, “Reduce peak load at HQ by 8% without comfort loss today,” and HALØ simulates options, quantifies impacts, and executes approved steps—within your policies.

· Portfolio-to-point control: From multi-site KPIs down to a single valve - one agentic layer, one place to see, decide, act, and prove results.

· Open integration posture: Standards-based APIs and analytics fit cleanly alongside Siemens’ Xcelerator strategy and customers’ existing data lakes and BI.

Live showcase

A continuously updated, live 3D twin of Siemens’ headquarters will demonstrate:

1) portfolio energy optimization, 2) predictive maintenance with agentic scheduling, 3) security and visitor experience scenarios, and 4) sustainability insights mapped to spatial context.

How it works: See → Decide → Act → Prove

Open a live, interactive twin in your browser. HALØ suggests or executes actions you approve, and Building X applies them across systems. Results are tracked instantly with before/after KPIs you can trust. No installs. Works with your existing systems.

Go-to-market

The integration enables Siemens to offer BizzTech HALØ directly to Building X clients - activating agentic workflows and browser-based 3D visualization across enterprise real estate, campuses, and industrial sites.

About BizzTech

BizzTech helps organizations see, decide, and act in one place. Our Operational Digital Twins + Agentic AI (HAL•OS) watch what’s happening, test options, and take action, so you lower operating expense, speed response, and prove impact with clear KPIs. Agentic results. Measurable impact. Any device.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.