Senate Bill 1138 Printer's Number 1375

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - Planning Documents Act.

§ 4002. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Electronic." Relating to technology, having electrical,

digital, magnetic, wireless, optical, electromagnetic or similar

capabilities.

"Electronic record." A record created, generated, sent,

communicated, received or stored by electronic means.

"Electronic signature." An electronic symbol or process

attached to or logically associated with a record and executed

or adopted by a person with the intent to sign the record.

"Information." Includes data, text, images, codes, computer

programs, software and databases.

"Non-testamentary estate planning document." A record

relating to estate planning that is readable as text at the time

of signing and is not a will, codicil or testamentary trust. The

term:

(1) includes a record readable as text at the time of

signing that creates, exercises, modifies, releases, revokes

or terminates:

(i) a trust under a trust instrument;

(ii) a trust power that under the terms of the trust

requires a signed record;

(iii) an agreement under section 7710.1 (relating to

nonjudicial settlement agreements - UTC 111) or 7740.1(a)

(relating to modification or termination of noncharitable

irrevocable trust by consent - UTC 411);

(iv) a certification of trust under section 7790.3

