Senate Bill 1138 Printer's Number 1375
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - Planning Documents Act.
§ 4002. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Electronic." Relating to technology, having electrical,
digital, magnetic, wireless, optical, electromagnetic or similar
capabilities.
"Electronic record." A record created, generated, sent,
communicated, received or stored by electronic means.
"Electronic signature." An electronic symbol or process
attached to or logically associated with a record and executed
or adopted by a person with the intent to sign the record.
"Information." Includes data, text, images, codes, computer
programs, software and databases.
"Non-testamentary estate planning document." A record
relating to estate planning that is readable as text at the time
of signing and is not a will, codicil or testamentary trust. The
term:
(1) includes a record readable as text at the time of
signing that creates, exercises, modifies, releases, revokes
or terminates:
(i) a trust under a trust instrument;
(ii) a trust power that under the terms of the trust
requires a signed record;
(iii) an agreement under section 7710.1 (relating to
nonjudicial settlement agreements - UTC 111) or 7740.1(a)
(relating to modification or termination of noncharitable
irrevocable trust by consent - UTC 411);
(iv) a certification of trust under section 7790.3
