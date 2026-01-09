Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,840 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1138 Printer's Number 1375

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - Planning Documents Act.

§ 4002. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Electronic." Relating to technology, having electrical,

digital, magnetic, wireless, optical, electromagnetic or similar

capabilities.

"Electronic record." A record created, generated, sent,

communicated, received or stored by electronic means.

"Electronic signature." An electronic symbol or process

attached to or logically associated with a record and executed

or adopted by a person with the intent to sign the record.

"Information." Includes data, text, images, codes, computer

programs, software and databases.

"Non-testamentary estate planning document." A record

relating to estate planning that is readable as text at the time

of signing and is not a will, codicil or testamentary trust. The

term:

(1) includes a record readable as text at the time of

signing that creates, exercises, modifies, releases, revokes

or terminates:

(i) a trust under a trust instrument;

(ii) a trust power that under the terms of the trust

requires a signed record;

(iii) an agreement under section 7710.1 (relating to

nonjudicial settlement agreements - UTC 111) or 7740.1(a)

(relating to modification or termination of noncharitable

irrevocable trust by consent - UTC 411);

(iv) a certification of trust under section 7790.3

20260SB1138PN1375 - 12 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1138 Printer's Number 1375

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.