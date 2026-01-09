Senate Bill 1113 Printer's Number 1376
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - "Artificial-intelligence-based algorithms." The programming
and data sets that inform an artificial intelligence system.
"Covered person." A policyholder, subscriber or other
individual who is entitled to receive health care services under
a health insurance policy.
"Department." The Insurance Department of the Commonwealth.
"Health care provider." As follows:
(1) A facility or individual who is licensed, certified
or otherwise regulated to provide health care services under
the laws of this Commonwealth.
(2) The term does not include an individual providing
emergency services under a licensed emergency medical
services agency as defined in 35 Pa.C.S. § 8103 (relating to
definitions).
"Health care service." Any covered treatment, admission,
procedure or other services, including behavioral health,
prescribed or otherwise provided or proposed to be provided by a
health care provider to a covered person for the diagnosis,
prevention, treatment, cure or relief of a health condition,
illness, injury or disease under the terms of a health insurance
policy.
"Health insurance policy." As follows:
(1) A policy, subscriber contract, certificate or plan
issued by an insurer that provides medical or health care
coverage.
(2) The term does not include:
(i) An accident only policy.
(ii) A credit only policy.
(iii) A long-term care or disability income policy.
(iv) A specified disease policy.
