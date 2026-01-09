Senate Bill 1087 Printer's Number 1377

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1377 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1087 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE AND MILLER, JANUARY 9, 2026 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 9, 2026 AN ACT Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing for electric vehicle road user charge. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 9024(m) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (k) is amended by adding a paragraph to read: § 9024. Electric vehicle road user charge. * * * (k) Exceptions.--The following electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles shall not be required to pay the electric vehicle road user charge under this section: * * * (8) A motor vehicle registered to a person on active duty military service assigned and stationed outside of this Commonwealth for the period the person is stationed outside of this Commonwealth. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

