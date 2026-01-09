Submit Release
Senate Bill 1087 Printer's Number 1377

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1377

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1087

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE,

COSTA, KANE AND MILLER, JANUARY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 9, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing

for electric vehicle road user charge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9024(m) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (k) is amended

by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 9024. Electric vehicle road user charge.

* * *

(k) Exceptions.--The following electric vehicles and plug-in

hybrid electric vehicles shall not be required to pay the

electric vehicle road user charge under this section:

* * *

(8) A motor vehicle registered to a person on active

duty military service assigned and stationed outside of this

Commonwealth for the period the person is stationed outside

of this Commonwealth.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

