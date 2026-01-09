Senate Bill 1087 Printer's Number 1377
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1377
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1087
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE,
COSTA, KANE AND MILLER, JANUARY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 9, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing
for electric vehicle road user charge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9024(m) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (k) is amended
by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 9024. Electric vehicle road user charge.
* * *
(k) Exceptions.--The following electric vehicles and plug-in
hybrid electric vehicles shall not be required to pay the
electric vehicle road user charge under this section:
* * *
(8) A motor vehicle registered to a person on active
duty military service assigned and stationed outside of this
Commonwealth for the period the person is stationed outside
of this Commonwealth.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.