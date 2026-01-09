Senate Bill 1137 Printer's Number 1374

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1374

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1137

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, VOGEL, HUTCHINSON, GEBHARD,

ROTHMAN, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO AND PICOZZI,

JANUARY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 9, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for Pennsylvania State Police.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6111.1(e)(1) of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 6111.1. Pennsylvania State Police.

* * *

(e) Challenge to records.--

(1) Any person who is denied the right to receive, sell,

transfer, possess, carry, manufacture or purchase a firearm

as a result of the procedures established by this section:

(i) may challenge the accuracy of that person's

criminal history, juvenile delinquency history or mental

health record pursuant to a denial by the instantaneous

records check by submitting a challenge to the

Pennsylvania State Police within 30 days from the date of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18