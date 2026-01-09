Senate Bill 1137 Printer's Number 1374
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1374
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1137
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, VOGEL, HUTCHINSON, GEBHARD,
ROTHMAN, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO AND PICOZZI,
JANUARY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 9, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, further providing for Pennsylvania State Police.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6111.1(e)(1) of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 6111.1. Pennsylvania State Police.
* * *
(e) Challenge to records.--
(1) Any person who is denied the right to receive, sell,
transfer, possess, carry, manufacture or purchase a firearm
as a result of the procedures established by this section:
(i) may challenge the accuracy of that person's
criminal history, juvenile delinquency history or mental
health record pursuant to a denial by the instantaneous
records check by submitting a challenge to the
Pennsylvania State Police within 30 days from the date of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
