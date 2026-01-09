Senate Bill 1076 Printer's Number 1378
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - conditions, worksite and other benefits.
"Local labor market." Every county in this Commonwealth and
any county outside this Commonwealth if any portion of that
county borders this Commonwealth.
"Maintenance work." The repair of an existing facility when
the size, type or extent of the facility is not changed or
increased.
"One-stop delivery system." The term shall mean the same as
defined under section 103 of the act of December 18, 2001
(P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act.
"PA CareerLink® office." An entity established as part of
the one-stop delivery system to provide workforce development
services to individuals seeking employment.
"Primary residence." An individual's true, fixed, principal
and permanent home to which the individual returns or intends to
return, even if currently residing elsewhere. Presentation of a
valid, government-issued identification card shall be conclusive
proof of primary residence.
"Public body." The Commonwealth or any of its political
subdivisions, including:
(1) any authority created by the General Assembly; or
(2) any instrumentality or agency of the Commonwealth.
"Public works project." Construction, reconstruction,
demolition, alteration or repair work other than maintenance
work, done under contract and paid for in whole or in part out
of the money of a public body where the estimated cost of the
total project exceeds $500,000. The term does not include work
performed under a rehabilitation or manpower training program.
"Secretary." The Secretary of Labor and Industry or their
duly authorized deputy or representative.
