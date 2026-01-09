Senate Bill 1076 Printer's Number 1378

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - conditions, worksite and other benefits.

"Local labor market." Every county in this Commonwealth and

any county outside this Commonwealth if any portion of that

county borders this Commonwealth.

"Maintenance work." The repair of an existing facility when

the size, type or extent of the facility is not changed or

increased.

"One-stop delivery system." The term shall mean the same as

defined under section 103 of the act of December 18, 2001

(P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act.

"PA CareerLink® office." An entity established as part of

the one-stop delivery system to provide workforce development

services to individuals seeking employment.

"Primary residence." An individual's true, fixed, principal

and permanent home to which the individual returns or intends to

return, even if currently residing elsewhere. Presentation of a

valid, government-issued identification card shall be conclusive

proof of primary residence.

"Public body." The Commonwealth or any of its political

subdivisions, including:

(1) any authority created by the General Assembly; or

(2) any instrumentality or agency of the Commonwealth.

"Public works project." Construction, reconstruction,

demolition, alteration or repair work other than maintenance

work, done under contract and paid for in whole or in part out

of the money of a public body where the estimated cost of the

total project exceeds $500,000. The term does not include work

performed under a rehabilitation or manpower training program.

"Secretary." The Secretary of Labor and Industry or their

duly authorized deputy or representative.

20260SB1076PN1378 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30