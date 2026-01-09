Senate Bill 1134 Printer's Number 1383
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - (2) Prior to voting on the confirmation of any nominee
for appointment to the Supreme Court, Superior Court,
Commonwealth Court, a court of common pleas or a magisterial
district judge, a public, broadcasted confirmation hearing
shall be conducted in which equal time is reserved for
questions from the majority and the minority members of the
designated committee to which the nomination has been
referred.
(3) The person so appointed shall serve for a term
ending on the first Monday of January following the next
municipal election more than ten months after the vacancy
occurs or for the remainder of the unexpired term whichever
is less.
(a.1) Judicial vacancies public comment period.--
(1) Upon the occurrence of a vacancy under subsection
(a), the Governor shall direct the Office of General Counsel
to solicit applications for the vacancy for a period of not
less than 30 days.
(2) Following the application period, the Office of
General Counsel shall publish on a publicly accessible
Internet website the application materials of each applicant,
which shall include a current statement of financial
interests for the applicant that satisfies 65 Pa.C.S. § 1105
(relating to statement of financial interests), redacting
personal information as defined by section 708(b)(6)(i) of
the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the
Right-to-Know Law, for a period of not less than 30 days
during which time the Governor shall refrain from making an
appointment. Public comment received during this period shall
be furnished to the chairperson and minority chairperson of
