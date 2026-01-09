Senate Bill 1134 Printer's Number 1383

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - (2) Prior to voting on the confirmation of any nominee

for appointment to the Supreme Court, Superior Court,

Commonwealth Court, a court of common pleas or a magisterial

district judge, a public, broadcasted confirmation hearing

shall be conducted in which equal time is reserved for

questions from the majority and the minority members of the

designated committee to which the nomination has been

referred.

(3) The person so appointed shall serve for a term

ending on the first Monday of January following the next

municipal election more than ten months after the vacancy

occurs or for the remainder of the unexpired term whichever

is less.

(a.1) Judicial vacancies public comment period.--

(1) Upon the occurrence of a vacancy under subsection

(a), the Governor shall direct the Office of General Counsel

to solicit applications for the vacancy for a period of not

less than 30 days.

(2) Following the application period, the Office of

General Counsel shall publish on a publicly accessible

Internet website the application materials of each applicant,

which shall include a current statement of financial

interests for the applicant that satisfies 65 Pa.C.S. § 1105

(relating to statement of financial interests), redacting

personal information as defined by section 708(b)(6)(i) of

the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the

Right-to-Know Law, for a period of not less than 30 days

during which time the Governor shall refrain from making an

appointment. Public comment received during this period shall

be furnished to the chairperson and minority chairperson of

20260SB1134PN1383 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30