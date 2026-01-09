Senate Bill 1133 Printer's Number 1382
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1382
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1133
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, FONTANA, COLLETT, MALONE, VOGEL, BAKER,
COLEMAN, CULVER AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JANUARY 9, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),
entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice
of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of
drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,
consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"
further providing for State Board of Pharmacy.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6(a) and (b) of the act of September 27,
1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, are amended
to read:
Section 6. State Board of Pharmacy.--(a) Beginning with any
vacancies existing on the effective date of this act, and as
terms expire or vacancies occur thereafter, the State Board of
Pharmacy shall consist of the Commissioner of Professional and
Occupational Affairs, the Director of the Bureau of Consumer
Protection in the Office of Attorney General, or his designee,
two persons representing the public at large, [and five] six
persons who are licensed to practice pharmacy in this
