Senate Bill 1133 Printer's Number 1382

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1382

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1133

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, FONTANA, COLLETT, MALONE, VOGEL, BAKER,

COLEMAN, CULVER AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 9, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),

entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice

of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of

drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,

consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"

further providing for State Board of Pharmacy.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6(a) and (b) of the act of September 27,

1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, are amended

to read:

Section 6. State Board of Pharmacy.--(a) Beginning with any

vacancies existing on the effective date of this act, and as

terms expire or vacancies occur thereafter, the State Board of

Pharmacy shall consist of the Commissioner of Professional and

Occupational Affairs, the Director of the Bureau of Consumer

Protection in the Office of Attorney General, or his designee,

two persons representing the public at large, [and five] six

persons who are licensed to practice pharmacy in this

