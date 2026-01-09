Senate Bill 1131 Printer's Number 1380
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - temperatures greater than 40º Celsius and the energy, in
whatever form, below the surface of the earth present in,
resulting from, created by or that may be extracted from, the
natural heat and all minerals in solution or other products
obtained from naturally heated fluids, brines, associated gases
and steam, in whatever form, found below the surface of the
earth, exclusive of helium, oil, hydrocarbon gas or other
hydrocarbon substances. The term specifically includes:
(1) all products of geothermal processes, including
formation steam, hot water and hot brines;
(2) steam and other gases, hot water and hot brines
resulting from water, gas or other fluids artificially
introduced into geothermal formations;
(3) heat or other associated energy found in geothermal
formations; and
(4) any by-product derived from any item listed under
paragraph (1), (2) or (3).
"Geothermal system." Any strata, pool, reservoir or other
geologic formation containing geothermal resources.
"Geothermal well." A borehole drilled or being drilled for
the purpose of or to be used for production of geothermal
resources, including for electricity production, heating and
cooling. The term includes a Class V Underground Injection
Control well drilled for the purpose of producing geothermal
resources. The term does not include a borehole drilled at or
less than 5,000 feet below the surface which is primarily
intended for geothermal heat pumps to provide heating or cooling
to one or multiple buildings.
"Person." An individual, partnership, association, company,
corporation, municipality, municipal authority, Federal or
