Senate Bill 1131 Printer's Number 1380

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - temperatures greater than 40º Celsius and the energy, in

whatever form, below the surface of the earth present in,

resulting from, created by or that may be extracted from, the

natural heat and all minerals in solution or other products

obtained from naturally heated fluids, brines, associated gases

and steam, in whatever form, found below the surface of the

earth, exclusive of helium, oil, hydrocarbon gas or other

hydrocarbon substances. The term specifically includes:

(1) all products of geothermal processes, including

formation steam, hot water and hot brines;

(2) steam and other gases, hot water and hot brines

resulting from water, gas or other fluids artificially

introduced into geothermal formations;

(3) heat or other associated energy found in geothermal

formations; and

(4) any by-product derived from any item listed under

paragraph (1), (2) or (3).

"Geothermal system." Any strata, pool, reservoir or other

geologic formation containing geothermal resources.

"Geothermal well." A borehole drilled or being drilled for

the purpose of or to be used for production of geothermal

resources, including for electricity production, heating and

cooling. The term includes a Class V Underground Injection

Control well drilled for the purpose of producing geothermal

resources. The term does not include a borehole drilled at or

less than 5,000 feet below the surface which is primarily

intended for geothermal heat pumps to provide heating or cooling

to one or multiple buildings.

"Person." An individual, partnership, association, company,

corporation, municipality, municipal authority, Federal or

