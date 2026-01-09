Senate Bill 1132 Printer's Number 1381
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1381
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1132
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, JANUARY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 9, 2026
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 46384, carrying
Galloway Road over Interstate 276 in Bensalem Township, Bucks
County, as the Sgt. John J. Bonk, Jr., Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sgt. John J. Bonk, Jr., Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) John J. Bonk, Jr., attended Bensalem High School and
graduated in 1978.
(2) He enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduation.
(3) Sgt. Bonk was among the more than 230 United States
servicemen killed in the bombing of the Marine barracks at
Beirut International Airport, Lebanon, on October 23, 1983,
resulting in the largest single-day loss of American
servicemen since the Vietnam War.
(4) Sgt. Bonk was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery
in Bucks County, with full honors.
(5) Bensalem High School presents the "Sergeant John
