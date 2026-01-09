Submit Release
Senate Bill 1132 Printer's Number 1381

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1381

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1132

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, JANUARY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 9, 2026

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 46384, carrying

Galloway Road over Interstate 276 in Bensalem Township, Bucks

County, as the Sgt. John J. Bonk, Jr., Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sgt. John J. Bonk, Jr., Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) John J. Bonk, Jr., attended Bensalem High School and

graduated in 1978.

(2) He enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduation.

(3) Sgt. Bonk was among the more than 230 United States

servicemen killed in the bombing of the Marine barracks at

Beirut International Airport, Lebanon, on October 23, 1983,

resulting in the largest single-day loss of American

servicemen since the Vietnam War.

(4) Sgt. Bonk was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery

in Bucks County, with full honors.

(5) Bensalem High School presents the "Sergeant John

