Senate Bill 1132 Printer's Number 1381

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1381 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1132 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY FARRY, JANUARY 9, 2026 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 9, 2026 AN ACT Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 46384, carrying Galloway Road over Interstate 276 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, as the Sgt. John J. Bonk, Jr., Memorial Bridge. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Sgt. John J. Bonk, Jr., Memorial Bridge. (a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as follows: (1) John J. Bonk, Jr., attended Bensalem High School and graduated in 1978. (2) He enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduation. (3) Sgt. Bonk was among the more than 230 United States servicemen killed in the bombing of the Marine barracks at Beirut International Airport, Lebanon, on October 23, 1983, resulting in the largest single-day loss of American servicemen since the Vietnam War. (4) Sgt. Bonk was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Bucks County, with full honors. (5) Bensalem High School presents the "Sergeant John 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

