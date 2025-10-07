CloudNuro, leader in Enterprise SaaS Management got recognized as Top 100 of prestigious 2025 Chicago Innovation Awards

CloudNuro Chicago Innovation Award

Chicago, IL — 10/07/2025 — CloudNuro, has been selected as one of the Top 100 Finalists for the 24th annual Chicago Innovation Awards.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise SaaS Management Strategy for SaaS, Public Cloud and AI

CloudNuro’s distinctive FinOps-first approach in Enterprise SaaS Management delivers financial discipline, operational efficiency, and governance - addressing the growing challenges of SaaS sprawl, shelfware, and fragmented accountability.

As highlighted in the 2025 Gartner® report: “Through 2027, organizations lacking centralized visibility and coordinated SaaS life cycle management will overspend on SaaS by at least 25%.”

CloudNuro tackles this risk head-on with capabilities that go well beyond basic discovery and optimization:

* Auto Discovery: Continuously identifies all applications in use, eliminating shadow IT.

* Unified SaaS, Cloud and AI Visibility: Real-time oversight through a single, intuitive console.

* User Access Reviews: Evaluates user access and entitlements across SaaS and cloud apps to mitigate SoD and compliance risks.

* AI-Driven Optimization: Rightsizes SaaS (Microsoft 365, Salesforce) and cloud (AWS, Azure, OCI, GCP) environments - eliminating rogue users and non-human identities (NHIs).

* Automated Chargeback & Cost Allocation: Enables precise cost tracking by business unit to enhance accountability.

* Proactive Governance Controls: Enforces policies to eliminate shadow IT and maintain compliance with security and regulatory standards.

Why CloudNuro Stands Out

CloudNuro is the only Enterprise SaaS Management Platform that unifies SaaS, AI and Cloud management in one view. Its policy-driven governance, deep integrations, and unique SaaS chargeback and cost allocation capabilities enable organizations to align IT investments with business outcomes.

This holistic approach empowers organizations to:

- Bring transparency and accountability that foster a cost-conscious IT culture.

- Reduce SaaS and Cloud costs by up to 30%—without compromising performance.

- Replace manual processes and spreadsheets with automated, data-driven intelligence.

- Enable strategic decision-making with actionable insights for Finance, IT, and business leaders.

“Being named a Chicago Innovation Awards finalist underscores the shift we’re leading — bringing FinOps principles to both SaaS and Cloud,” said Pratul Patel, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CloudNuro. “As the first platform to deliver true SaaS chargeback capabilities, CloudNuro empowers enterprises and government agencies with real-time visibility, automation, and accountability — ensuring every technology investment is optimized and aligned to business value.”

“Chicago continues to rise as a global hub of innovation that cuts across industries, large corporations and startups, for-profits and non-profits,” added Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation. “The impact that this year’s nominees generated is profound — their new products and services generated $4.2 billion in revenues and created over 2,300 new jobs.”

Next Steps for Finalists

As one of the Top 100 Finalists, CloudNuro will receive a $2,500 scholarship to attend The Practical Innovator, an executive education course led by Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management on October 14th.

Each finalist is also eligible for the People’s Choice Award, determined through online voting at chicagoinnovation.com/nominations.

From these finalists, judges will select 20 winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards. Winners will be celebrated at the November 13th ceremony, invited to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City, and receive national media recognition.



About CloudNuro Corp (CloudNuro)

CloudNuro is a leader in Enterprise SaaS Management Platforms, giving enterprises unmatched visibility, governance, and cost optimization. Recognized twice in a row by Gartner in the SaaS Management Platforms Magic Quadrant and named a Leader in the Info-Tech SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant, CloudNuro is trusted by global enterprises such as Konica Minolta Business Solutions and Federal Signal Corporation to bring financial discipline to SaaS and cloud.

CloudNuro provides centralized SaaS inventory, license optimization, renewal management, and advanced cost allocation and chargeback — giving IT and Finance leaders the visibility, control, and cost-conscious culture needed to drive financial accountability.

As the only FinOps Enterprise SaaS Management Platform, CloudNuro brings SaaS and IaaS management together in a unified view. With a 15-minute setup and measurable results in under 24 hours, CloudNuro gives IT teams a fast path to value.

For more information, visit www.cloudnuro.ai.

Media Contact

Shyam Kumar

CEO, CloudNuro

📞 +1 630-347-0833

✉️ shyam.kumar@cloudnuro.com

🌐 www.cloudnuro.ai

Chicago Innovation

📞 312-988-1516

✉️ Luke@chicagoinnovation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

