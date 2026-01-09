House passes bill extending enhanced premium tax credits

The House Jan. 8 passed legislation granting a three-year extension of the enhanced premium tax credits, which the federal government offers to help some individuals and families purchase insurance on the health insurance marketplaces. The measure passed by a 230-196 vote, with 17 Republicans voting with Democrats in support of the bill. The Republicans voting in favor were Reps. Robert P. Bresnahan, Jr., R-Pa., Mike Carey, R-Ohio, Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, Brian K. Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Andrew R. Garbarino, R-N.Y., Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., David P. Joyce, R-Ohio, Thomas H. Kean, Jr., R-N.J., Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., Michael Lawler, R-N.Y., Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa., Max L. Miller, R-Ohio, Zachary Nunn, R-Iowa, Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., David G. Valadao, R-Calif., Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., and Robert J. Wittman, R-Va.



The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration. The tax credits expired at the end of December.

