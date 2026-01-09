Pine Hosting Announces Hytale Server Hosting Launch

Featuring NVMe SSD storage and a support team prepared for day one server availability, Hytale server hosting launches January 13

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pine Hosting has officially announced the launch of Hytale server hosting ahead of the game’s release on 13 January. Hytale hosting is priced at just $3 per GB of RAM, matching Pine Hosting’s Minecraft hosting pricing and matching or beating major competitors such as Shockbyte and Nitrado.While offering highly competitive pricing, Pine Hosting maintains significantly higher customer satisfaction, with a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot compared to approximately 3.8 out of 5 for both Shockbyte and Nitrado.All Hytale servers run on powerful modern hardware, including high clock speed CPUs and 100 percent M.2 NVMe SSD storage across all plans for fast world loading and low latency performance. Pine Hosting’s dedicated infrastructure is designed for high performance and stability, prioritising consistent performance, fast startup times, and reliable operation under load.The number one focus for the Hytale launch is performance and reliability, avoiding oversold or underpowered servers. Pine Hosting’s support team is fully prepared for launch day and committed to learning as much as possible throughout launch and beyond to deliver the best Hytale hosting experience on the market.The entire Pine Hosting team has expressed strong excitement around Hytale, having closely followed its development and preparing extensively for day one. A pre-release waitlist is now live, allowing players and communities to register interest ahead of launch and receive a single email when hosting goes live.Orders will open on day one of Hytale’s release, ensuring servers are available immediately when players are ready to start hosting. Pine Hosting is proud to be an integral part of the highly anticipated Hytale launch.About Pine Hosting:Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established networks. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.

