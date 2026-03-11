Sayers Announces Strategic Partnership with Zero Networks to Strengthen Enterprise Microsegmentation

New alliance expands automated, identity-aligned microsegmentation capabilities to reduce risk and accelerate zero trust initiatives

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sayers today announced a strategic partnership with Zero Networks to strengthen cyber resilience and protect critical operations through identity-driven, containment-first microsegmentation. The collaboration expands Sayers’ security portfolio with a modern, cloud‑based, agentless solution designed to block lateral movement, contain breaches, and accelerate zero trust initiatives for organizations operating across hybrid and cloud environments."We’re thrilled to partner with Zero Networks and bring their resilience-driven microsegmentation approach to market," said Kelly Leazenbee, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Sayers. "This relationship is built on a shared vision of helping organizations move beyond detection and toward true operational resilience--simplifying security while delivering measurable outcomes that protect uptime and business continuity as customers advance their zero trust strategies.""Sayers is a strong strategic partner with deep security expertise and trusted customer relationships," said Adam Hofeler, Vice President of Sales, GTM, at Zero Networks. "Together, we’re bringing a practical, containment-first approach to microsegmentation that strengthens cyber resilience--helping organizations reduce blast radius, prevent lateral movement, and protect critical operations without the complexity of traditional architectures."Through the partnership, Sayers and Zero Networks will align their go‑to‑market efforts to help organizations reduce risk, prevent ransomware propagation, and modernize their security architectures with speed and confidence.By adding Zero Networks to its portfolio, Sayers continues to deliver vendor-agnostic, enterprise-grade solutions that reduce risk, optimize security posture , and support modern infrastructure transformation for organizations across the United States.About SayersSayers is a trusted IT services provider that delivers innovative solutions to empower businesses. It was founded in 1984 by former NFL Hall of Famer Gale Sayers. The company prides itself on providing customized Cybersecurity and IT solutions designed to solve modern business leaders' challenges. Sayers’ mission is to foster collaboration, innovation, and dedication to the success of its clients, team members, and technology partners. Focusing on cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure, Sayers drives digital transformation through strategic partnerships and exceptional support.

