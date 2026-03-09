Agency Marketplace Breef Reports Major Uptick in Marketing Spend, Fueled by AI and Agency Downsizing

The world's largest agency platform experiences surge in demand as brands become more efficient in a new era of marketing.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breef has reported on marketing trends on its platform, and things look different for the old agency model. In 2025, Breef experienced 245% growth in project demand, showing a consistent move away from big agencies, with brands choosing to fragment spend across more specialized teams instead.According to Founder and CEO, George Raptis: “In the modern era of marketing, brands are realizing that full service no longer means true expertise. They’re finding that specialists do a better job than a ‘one size fits all’ agency.”Brands are bringing higher budgets to Breef as well. Raptis added: “We’ve always known that brands were hungry for more flexible approaches to marketing. What we didn’t expect was that Fortune 500 companies like Amazon and Netflix would trust an independent platform with six or seven figures, abandoning the bright and shiny Madison Avenue agencies in favor of faster and more cost-effective approaches.”With average project spend increasing almost 300% on Breef in the past four years, brands are moving to the agency marketplace’s more nimble model to fulfil their most important projects.Adding to the speed of this transition is the rapid adoption of agencies using AI tools to deliver more content and more efficient work at scale. With new technologies bringing widespread change to the marketing world, Breef’s focus on the model of ‘boutique agencies for all’ is helping companies adapt.Perhaps most interesting is that one of Breef’s largest client types is AI-native companies, seeking to distribute their own technology to new users for the first time, in an entirely new market. These companies are not only using Breef to build a brand, but to grow their customer base and develop a go-to-market plan as well.As for Breef’s role, the company positions itself as a platform that merges industry expertise with technological efficiency to address traditional pain points in the agency search and partnership process . Breef has streamlined the RFP process and taken an outdated process online to ensure every brand can create great work with the right agency.The company continues to expand its use of AI itself, with the company’s recently enhanced platform improving both the brand and agency experience. From AI-written project scopes and streamlined agency pitching to a proprietary, tech-enabled, human-guided agency matching process, Breef's product reflects its role as the leading solution that not only streamlines the RFP process but helps brands and agencies create impactful work.About BreefBreef is the world’s leading agency marketplace, transforming the way brands find and hire marketing agencies, and reducing the agency search timeline from months to days. Breef connects brands with agencies curated for their specific needs and simplifies the traditional RFP process by standardizing pitches for easy comparison, providing personalized support, and managing contracts and payments through a centralized platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.