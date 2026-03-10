London Gold Launches Instagram Giveaway Following International Women’s Day 2026

In honor of International Women’s Day, London Gold invites the community to nominate inspiring women for a diamond earring giveaway

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, London Gold has announced the launch of a community-focused Instagram giveaway celebrating women who make a difference in the lives of others.Beginning Monday, March 9, the Arizona-based jeweler is inviting followers to nominate a woman who inspires them. To enter, participants must follow London Gold’s Instagram account, @LondonGoldAZ , like the giveaway post, and tag a woman who has made a meaningful impact on their lives. Entries will be accepted through the promotional period outlined on the company’s Instagram post.At the conclusion of the giveaway, one selected nominee will receive a pair of lab-grown diamond stud earrings weighing one carat total. The earrings are designed to reflect both craftsmanship and enduring style, aligning with the spirit of the occasion.International Women’s Day is observed globally on March 8 each year to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and personal achievements of women. London Gold’s initiative aims to extend that recognition within the Phoenix community by encouraging individuals to publicly acknowledge the women who have influenced, supported, and inspired them.Founded in Arizona, London Gold operates locations in Scottsdale, Chandler, and Arrowhead. The company offers a wide selection of fine jewelry, including natural and lab-grown diamonds , engagement rings, wedding bands, and custom designs.Details about eligibility requirements, entry deadlines, and official rules are available on London Gold’s Instagram page.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry, but also a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers valley-wide are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries a selection of imported designer pieces, as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry, all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of diamonds and other precious stones is unparalleled. London Gold is the go-to destination for finding a meaningful gift.

