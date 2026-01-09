Lake Oconee Area Builders Association Announces The Big Event

FREE family festival on Saturday, March 21

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake Oconee Area Builders Association (LOABA) announces The Big Event . This free one-day festival takes place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Oconee Church, 1101 Village Park Drive, Greensboro, Georgia, 30642.Exhibitors, Food, Fun & EntertainmentThe event features 160+ local exhibitors, including home builders, remodelers, suppliers, and other industry-related companies, such as mortgage lenders, pest control providers, appraisers and more. In addition to home and garden vendors, there will be local merchants, artists, non-profit organizations, arts and crafts, boats and recreational vehicles.The food court will feature several options, including Chick-fil-A, Café Du Papa, Southern Smoke Shack BBQ, Kona Ice, El Amigo and The Burger Barn.Enjoy a day of fun, entertainment and surprises at The Big Event! This family-friendly event features a special FREE Kids Zone with face painting, games, photos, and other exciting activities to entertain little ones.Local talent will shine as community groups take the stage, showcasing their skills and performances throughout the day.Attendees can scan a QR code on-site for a chance to win a fabulous Door Prize, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.Parking is FREE and conveniently available, with ample paved spaces for all attendees. This year’s transportation sponsor, Askew Appliance is providing golf cart transportation from the parking lots to the event.Well-behaved, leashed, and vaccinated pets are welcome to join in the fun.Whether rain or shine, The Big Event promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on the excitement!Location: Lake Oconee Church, 1101 Village Park Drive, Greensboro, Georgia 30642.Special thanks to The Big Event’s Platinum Sponsors: Braswell Construction Group, Brown Haven Homes, F5 Services, Griffin Lumber & Hardware and Landmark Construction & Development.Gold Sponsors include Affinity Outdoor Living, Apex Roofing, Artisans of The Lake, Certified Clean Care, Dalton Carpet One of Lake Oconee, DMD Garage Doors & Outdoor living, Freedom Boat Club, Gutter Solutions of Oconee, Harbin Lumber Co., J. Bult Docks & Seawalls, JACO Contracting, Javy’s Roofing, Joe’s Metal Supply, Joe’s Roofing, Juturna Water Systems, Lights of Oconee, LL Grimes Plumbing, Marine Specialties I, Netplicity, North Georgia Brick, Oconee Comfort Insulation, Oconee Elite, Oconee Leisure, Olde South Design Studios, Pella of Georgia, ProSouth Electrical Service – Heating & Air, Reynolds Lake Oconee, RMJ Quality Painting, Smith Communications, Sparklight, Squared Away Construction, Stoneridge Hardscapes, Tri-CoGo, Wilhoit Gas Company, Wilson Bryant Air Conditioning, Window Traditions and Youngblood Tractor.A must-attend event for families, The Big Event educates and informs Lake Oconee Area residents and guests about the products, services and personnel of the Lake Oconee Area Builders Association (LOABA) and promotes its members, suppliers, and associates. For more information, visit The Big Event online.For the protection and safety of registered vendors and guests of the event, solicitation by non-registered individuals or organizations is strictly forbidden. Those without proper licensing, permitting, or permission to enter will be asked to vacate the premises.ABOUT LAKE OCONEE AREA BUILDERS ASSOCIATIONThe Lake Oconee Area Builders Association, a local trade association, is dedicated to improving the local construction industry and works to serve its members, consumers and the community through education and public service. To learn more about the Lake Oconee Area Builders Association, visit www.lobalive.com or call 706-999-1591.

